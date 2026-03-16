FBI Whistleblower Claims Mueller Probe Broke Rules to Target Donald Trump

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent has come forward with allegations that the Robert Mueller investigation team made it their goal to target President Donald Trump.

According to reports from the New York Post, a whistleblower alleged that the FBI had misconduct, political bias and overzealous thinking within the team. The whistleblower claimed that these agents had a “let’s get him” vendetta against Trump, making them cut corners and go against their protocols.

Mueller probe cut corners, broke rules to ‘get Trump,’ whistleblower claims https://t.co/gQKe35EMBe pic.twitter.com/IX5QUSpUE7 — NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) March 16, 2026

This attitude led to a two-year investigation, falsely claiming that Trump and his advisors colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. The anonymous agent stated that the officers decorated their walls with anti-Trump cartoons and even drank alcohol during their duty.

In the report, it was stated that Mueller’s team abused their power and issued warrants that monitored agents to get to Trump.

The FBI said, “The target of the investigation [was] cooperating and the [surveillance warrant] would not give us anything more and there was nothing in the past Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants that aided the investigation other than to prove the target was being honest with the investigators.”

They continued that there were no supporting facts to back up what they originally thought was true. When the agents decided to apply for a fourth warrant, the whistleblower suggested the necessary corrections. FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith said, “We can’t send this.” Likewise, the Department of Justice (DOJ) decided those corrections were not needed.

Later, Clinesmith pleaded guilty to producing a fake email that underpinned a FISA application against Paige, a Trump adviser. Mueller prosecutor Zainab Ahmad reportedly also violated security protocols. The report mentioned that she brought confidential documents to a Washington Field Office meeting without a proper carrying bag.

This was allegedly without adherence to the FBI’s security policy. Ahmad arrived at the meeting from her residence, meaning the notebook carrying the sensitive information was in her home.

🚨🇺🇸LARRY SUMMERS CALLS TRUMP DUMB & GUILTY IN RUSSIA PROBE… EPSTEIN DEFENDS HIM In May 2017 emails, right after Comey was fired and Mueller was appointed special counsel, Larry Summers ripped into Trump to Epstein as crude, ignorant, family-profiteering, and likely… https://t.co/hkwGyB211i pic.twitter.com/fHNMXmCSKA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 31, 2026

Former FBI director Andrew McCabe referred to Trump in a derogatory manner during a recent interview. Later, DOJ prosecutors tried to pressure FBI agent Michelle Taylor to rephrase the statement to remove its negative connotation. When Taylor refused to comply with the request, her secondment to the Mueller team ended.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel. In the letter, he detailed the most troubling aspect of the whistleblower’s statement, saying that the allegations confirmed the Mueller team’s long-standing concerns about its political bias.

Grassley said that more importantly, it exposed that their prejudice “rotted the decision-making process” within their team. “The American public deserves answers,” Grassley added in the letter.