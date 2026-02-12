Ghislaine Maxwell Emails Cost Casey Wasserman’s Agency Key Clients as Abby Wambach, Chappell Roan and Others Exit

Abby Wambach is the latest celebrity to part ways with Casey Wasserman’s agency. The move comes in the wake of emails that were allegedly exchanged between the CEO and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is a key figure in the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, serving as his co-conspirator and right-hand woman. The emails in question were released by the Department of Justice in the latest batch of the Epstein Files.

Wambach, one of the USA’s most high-profile soccer players, took to Instagram to announce her decision to leave the agency. The Olympic gold medalist said that while she trusts her agent at the organisation, she cannot, in good faith, continue to work for an agency headed by Wasserman, thanks to his connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

She said, “I’m grateful to my agent, whom I’ve known for almost 20 years and trust. Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to. I am unclear of my next steps. That’s OK with me, I just know where I can’t be.”

Abby Wambach announces she is leaving her agent because of Casey Wasserman's correspondences in the Epstein files. She wrote, "Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don't have to."

Casey Wesserman’s agency has represented a lot of high-profile talent from the fields of sports and entertainment. These include names like Chapelle Roan and Clesea Cutler.

There have also been numerous calls for Casey Wasserman to step dwn from his position as the chairman of the organising committee of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Chappell Roan announces her departure from Wasserman agency following reports of the founder and CEO's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

It must be noted that the exchange between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell took place in 2003, long before Maxwell was accused or convicted of any wrongdoing.

Casey Wasserman has acknowledged his association with Maxwell and has said that he did not have any business dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman has not yet been accused of anything. The LA28 Olympic Games committee has also backed the agency CEO publicly.

The committee insisted that the relationship that Wasserman has with Maxwell was well documented and did not go beyond what has already been disclosed in the files, as reported by Forbes.

Orville Peck and Weyes Blood are some other artists who have cut ties with the company. This is a direct result of the emails that have been made public.

Wasserman has said that he regrets the correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell. He also acknowledged that while he was not involved with Jeffrey Epstein, he did participate in a humanitarian mission with the financier in 2002, financed by the Clinton Foundation.