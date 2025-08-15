‘GET OUT!’ MAGA Host Dragged from Town Hall After Calling Democrat Jasmine Crockett a ‘Fake Ghetto Hoodrat’

Sara Gonzales, a conservative BlazeTV host known for her fiery on-air MAGA rants, was physically hauled out of a Dallas town hall on Thursday after launching a verbal attack on Democrat Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett in front of a stunned crowd.

The explosive confrontation erupted mid-event, with Gonzales hurling insults at the congresswoman and being met with a chorus of angry shouts from attendees before security and audience members forcibly removed her from the room.

The tense meeting began like any other constituent gathering, with Crockett sharing personal anecdotes and policy updates. As she reminisced about her childhood, recalling, “I used to stay at my granny’s house. She was one of my favorite people in the entire world–” the moment was abruptly shattered.

I confronted Jasmine Crockett at a townhall for being a fake hoodrat. pic.twitter.com/ilezQ6Kcl7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 15, 2025

Gonzales, seated among the audience, suddenly shouted, “Jasmine! The people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hoodrat! Do they know you’re a rich kid from Missouri? Do they know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?” The comment sent an immediate shockwave through the room, prompting boos and heated replies from Crockett’s supporters.

One woman confronted Gonzales physically, shoving against her while snapping, “Get your ass out of here!” The BlazeTV host, clutching her phone and continuing to record, yelled back, “Don’t touch me! Get her off me!” The shouting match escalated as Gonzales again repeated her “spoiled rich kid from Missouri” taunt. A man then leaned into her face and bellowed, “Get out! Get out!” Within seconds, several people moved in to physically remove her from the room.

Sara Gonzales of Blaze TV called out Jasmine Crockett as, “Fake Ghetto,” in the Congresswoman’s public Townhall meeting. Gonzales was then surrounded and then thrown out. pic.twitter.com/w5crupAAp4 — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) August 15, 2025

Video clips posted to social media show Gonzales being dragged toward the exit while she kicked back verbally, shouting, “Get off me! Get the f*** off me!” The scene grew so chaotic that police officers were called to intervene. Officers ordered Gonzales off the property and, according to witnesses, warned her that she would be handcuffed if she refused to leave immediately.

The BlazeTV host wasted no time spinning the moment for her online followers. “I confronted Jasmine Crockett at a townhall for being a fake hoodrat,” Gonzales boasted in a social media post, attaching footage of the incident. Her video quickly racked up thousands of views, drawing cheers from her supporters and condemnation from Crockett’s defenders.

Crockett, a first-term Democrat who has built a reputation for her unapologetic style and sharp clashes with Republican lawmakers, didn’t engage with Gonzales during the disruption. However, the event saw a second conservative activist take a swing at her verbally.

That protester shouted, “Jasmine, why do you hate white people? Why are you racist towards white people?” a remark widely interpreted as referencing Crockett’s past comments about “mediocre white boys” and her 2024 tirade against a member of the Federal Communications Commission, whom she called a “simpleminded, underqualified white man.”

The town hall resumed once Gonzales and the other protester were gone, but the altercation dominated local headlines and social media chatter. For critics, the outburst was a blatant attempt to derail a public event; for Gonzales and her fans, it was a bold act of political confrontation.

Either way, the viral clash ensured that Crockett’s Dallas meeting would be remembered less for policy talk and more for a Blaze host’s stormy exit, complete with shouts of “Get out!” echoing through the room.