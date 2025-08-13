‘Dementia Don’ or ‘Just Dumb Don?’– Rep. Jasmine Crockett Fires Back at “Boss from Hell” Allegations and Trump’s IQ Insults

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is a busy lawmaker. Between her constant struggle of being a black woman in a man’s field, her fight against Trump’s tyranny, and pushing back against the new allegation of being a “no-show boss from hell,” Rep. Crockett has had a busy week.

The New York Post recently published claims from Crockett’s former congressional aides. These aides have alleged that Crockett creates a “toxic staff environment.” They claimed that she berates her staff and treats them like chauffeurs.

They also claimed that all she ever focuses on is cultivating her influencer image rather than her legislative work. Staffers also accused Crockett of making theatrical jabs at President Donald Trump at every turn, even if the president wasn’t a part of the discussion.

Crockett recently got into a conversation with Major Garrett on The Takeout during a CBS News Interview. While talking with Garrett, Crockett addressed the accusations.

On the question of allegations of her being a “no-show boss from hell”, the 44-year-old congresswoman just laughed it off.

🚨 BREAKING: “Boss From Hell” Allegations Rock Rep. Jasmine Crockett 🚨 A bombshell New York Post report accuses Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of being a no-show, diva boss who bullies her own staff — more interested in being an influencer than a lawmaker. Staffers claim… pic.twitter.com/z7B38zinYY — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) August 10, 2025

“Oh my goodness. I know that I have arrived, honey,” she said. Taking a quote out of the book of Beyoncé, Crockett added, “If they’re not talking about you, then obviously you must not be doing anything.”

She called the allegations “slander,” “nonsense,” and “lies.” Crockett claimed that this scrutiny and unnecessary commentary on her are tied to her being a young Black woman in Congress.

“When people start talking about you, that’s when you know you’re getting under their skin,” she said. “So keep hating. All it does is motivate me to be loud and proud on behalf of the American people.”

She was just done squeezing one allegation when Trump mocked her intelligence on his social media platform and reignited their feud.

Trump says “Low (very!!!) I.Q.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett should take the cognitive test he “aced” by spotting an elephant. pic.twitter.com/vZIise6uUJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 11, 2025

The president has previously targeted Crockett for her vocal opposition to his policies. In his latest post, she labeled her a “Low (Very!!!) IQ. Individual.” He also compared her to members of “The Squad” Trump has held a position of contempt for young women in Congress and has repeatedly called them names and has ridiculed them by calling them ‘Country Destroying Morons.”

Trump also challenged Crockett and others to take a “Cognitive Exam.” He once again bragged that he had “aced” the Montreal Cognitive Assessment during his annual physical.

The MoCA is a screening tool for dementia. It measures basic memory and reasoning, such as naming animals or drawing a clock. However, this test has nothing to do with intelligence. However, Trump has repeatedly confused this test with an IQ test. And this time, too, he framed his results as the proof of his superior intelligence.

Crockett, however, is a lawyer with multiple degrees. When talking with TMZ, she seized on this point and mocked the president back, saying, “He doesn’t even know the difference between the test that he took and an actual IQ test,” she said. “I don’t have time to play games with him.” she added.

Jasmine Crockett claps back on TMZ! pic.twitter.com/kzOHC3EVQk — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) August 12, 2025

Crockett also challenged Trump and questioned his own cognitive health in the light of several of his erratic public statements and policy decisions.

“I know he’s unintelligent,” Crockett said. “But I’m wondering, is it Dementia Don we’re getting, or just Dumb Don?”

When asked if she would take an IQ test, Crockett quipped, “Yeah, so long as it’s real people administering it, not the bootleg doctors that claim he was perfect.”

