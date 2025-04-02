Germany Prepares for Another War As 5,000 Troops Sent to Russia’s Doorstep in FIRST Deployment Since WWII

Germany is leaving history behind and preparing for another war. The country has launched its first-ever foreign troops deployment since World War II amid growing threats from Vladimir Putin. Germany has flatly rejected militarization for years after the Nazis dragged Europe into war. However, over the last three years, Russia’s growing aggression has led them to take this historic step and join their NATO allies.

On Tuesday, a 5,000-strong 45th Armored Brigade was formally activated in Lithuania, NATO’s eastern flank. According to the German military’s lobbying group, the brigade was launched in a ceremony outside Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital. A temporary headquarters has been established, and the unit will eventually be relocated to a permanent base in Rūdninkai, which is about 30 km south of the capital. They are currently under the command of Brigadier General Christoph Huber, with the brigade’s crest unveiled.

Speaking with dba, the German press agency, Huber said, “We have a clear mission: to ensure the protection, freedom, and security of our Lithuanian allies on NATO’s eastern flank. In doing so, we also protect NATO territory — and Germany itself.”

Back in 2023, Berlin pledged to send its own troops through a long-term deployment in Lithuania, which is being activated now. The unit will be fully operational by 2027, and it doesn’t just contain frontline forces. The plan consists medical center, signal company, and command support teams, who will be working from various temporary Lithuanian bases before moving to their permanent locations.

As of now, about 150 German troops are stationed in NATO’s eastern flank, which is expected to reach 500 by the end of this year. Although Lithuania does not share a direct border with mainland Russia, it is nestled up with the Kaliningrad exclave while also sharing 700 km with Kremlin ally Belarus. The Baltic nation is also at risk of Vladimir Putin‘s warmongering, alongside its neighbor countries Latvia and Estonia.

Germany has transferred 5,000 troops to Lithuania, in its first permanent foreign deployment since WWII. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/YZT0sNg7Pf — AF Post (@AFpost) April 1, 2025

Despite having no direct conflict with Russia, Lithuania is already facing the heat of Putin’s growing threat. According to The Sun, the nation’s government revealed that Russia was behind a devious plan to firebomb an Ikea store just because the logo uses the same hues as the flag of their rival Ukraine. There are also suspicions that Putin has planted explosives on a DHL cargo plane in Vilnius, which was crashed down.

Meanwhile, the Russian leader has been delaying the peace negotiation despite multiple meetings with Donald Trump. Some suspect he has no intention of ending the war with Ukraine, although the U.S. President claims otherwise.

Amid the growing tension, German’s historic step represents a pivotal part of the NATO alliance’s shift to deterrence by forward defense. At the same time, Germany is finally able to change its reputation of having reluctant military power.

Notably, the historic deployment also coincides with a massive £420 billion infrastructure fund that the military will be able to draw. Speaking with BBC, General Carsten Breuer said, “We are threatened by Russia. We are threatened by Putin. We have to do whatever is needed to deter that.”

General Carsten Breuer, Germanys Chief of Defence, says they need conscription. pic.twitter.com/GVenFgyPBT — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 31, 2025

The country’s top general added, “It’s not about how much time I need, it’s much more about how much time Putin gives us to be prepared. And the sooner we are prepared, the better.”

Like many experts, Breuer also believes that Russia will not stop at Ukraine, so the spending is crucial for the current political climate.