Geraldo Rivera Is ‘Delighted’ About Appearance on ‘The View’ After His Recent Exit From Fox News

Former Fox News journalist, Geraldo Rivera is set to return to television with a bang this week. According to The Western Journal, the former liberal contributor of Hannity announced on Twitter that he will be joining the ladies of ABC's The View on Thursday, July 13. Rivera's tweet on the afternoon of Monday, June 10, expressed his excitement about the upcoming appearance. Rivera recently quit Fox News after a two-decade tenure post being cut off from the panel show The Five by the network, as noted by Associated Press.

Rivera's tweet read, "Delighted to do @TheView Thursday. Wonder what they’ll ask me about." This left followers wondering what topics he would be discussing on the notoriously left-leaning show. Some of his followers commented that he would feel right at home on The View. Rivera's final appearance on Fox News took place on June 30, following a sendoff on Fox & Friends and a last appearance on The Five. Reports suggest that tensions between Rivera and Fox News host, Greg Gutfeld may have played a role in his departure from the media network.

Delighted to do @TheView Thursday. Wonder what they’ll ask me about. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 10, 2023

Users flocked to the tweet with their views with many criticizing Rivera for his views. User @OpinionAlert713 tweeted, "You'll fit right in...you should be permanent." Another user, @Dudeabidesnow said, "Geraldo, the ultimate FLIM FLAM MAN, will be on The View on Thursday. See if they give him a contract!"

During his time at Fox News, Rivera drew criticism from some viewers after he attacked former prime-time star Tucker Carlson online in the aftermath of Carlson's widely covered exit from the network. Rivera stated to the Associated Press on June 21 that he was willing to leave Fox News voluntarily and claimed that network executives did not put up a fight to keep him. The television personality later tweeted suggesting that he was contemplating retirement.

80 year old contemplating retirement pic.twitter.com/Uk0y0ZG8yn — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023

The View, which went on a temporary hiatus, returned to the air on Monday. The show's hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, shared highlights from their Fourth of July break. They had taken the entire week from July 3 to July 7 off.

Rivera's appearance on The View is highly anticipated by the viewers for his elaborate experience in journalism and his previous role as a prominent television figure at Fox News. Viewers are also curious how the mash-up of these celebrated television personalities together is going to look. With immense knowledge and diverse perspectives, Rivera is expected to bring a unique turn to the show. Speculations state the fans are thrilled for his debut episode. As for Rivera's future in broadcasting, his appearance on The View could potentially open doors for new opportunities post his exit from Fox News.

