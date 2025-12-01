Georgia Court Just Sent Shockwaves Through Policing – The Eurie Martin Case Did It

Georgia’s Supreme Court just had its own mic drop moment. In a unanimous ruling, the court declared that three former Washington County deputies (who were once shielded under police immunity) must again be prosecuted for the death of Eurie Lee Martin, a 58-year-old Black man who had been repeatedly tased during a roadside encounter in 2017. The decision to reopen a case has challenged long-standing assumptions about police immunity for law enforcement inside Georgia’s borders.

For those who’ve followed this Georgia case (and for the Martin family, who never had the luxury of looking away), the facts look even more troubling. Martin used to live with mental illness and had a deep distrust of cars. And that’s why he set out to walk 25 miles to a friend’s birthday party in the July heat. Along the way, as he was obviously in need of some hydration, he stopped at a stranger’s home and asked for water to fill a cut-off soda can. The man refused at first, and then he randomly called 911!

A few minutes later, Deputy Michael Howell rolled up on Deepstep Road and asked Martin if he was okay. But Martin kept walking away, and Howell was following him despite no apparent issue. He even had blue lights and backup on the way. Within three minutes, Deputy Henry Lee Copeland blocked Martin’s path, but Martin crossed the street to avoid them. Again, we need to remember that he committed no crime, so he had no obligation to comply with the police who were now chasing him in a way.

Then the tasers were deployed, and at least 15 shocks were delivered in 4 minutes and 17 seconds. That’s too painful to even imagine. But after that, three deputies pinned Martin to the ground and left him handcuffed and face down. By the time paramedics arrived, Martin had passed away through no fault of his own; his family’s lawyer said he was asphyxiated to death. But thankfully enough for Martin’s family, the entire interaction was captured on the dash-cam in Georgia.

Then in 2018, the deputies were indicted on charges that ranged from felony murder to reckless conduct. But before the trial, a Washington County judge granted them immunity as he ruled that their use of force fell under lawful self-defense during an arrest. But an arrest for what? The Georgia Supreme Court overturned the immunity. Justice Charles J. Bethel wrote, per the New York Times, that the lower court twisted the concepts of force and self-defense, and didn’t even consider the deputies’ actions individually, among other things.

Civil rights attorney Francys Johnson represented the Martin family since day one, a moment rare in Georgia because white officers might actually stand trial for the death of a Black man. Accountability seemed possible for the first timeAccountability seemed possible for the first time. But of course, the courtroom saga didn’t end there. In November 2025, jurors acquitted all three deputies of murder and other charges…again. Two deputies still face unresolved lesser counts, though, and prosecutors haven’t ruled out trying them again.

Meanwhile, Martin’s family vows the fight isn’t over.

