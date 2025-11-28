Cop Charged with Stealing Donation, Misled Police Department in Shocking Case

On November 25, 2025, Lt. Jesus Cadena of the Conyers Police Department in Georgia was arrested and placed on leave. This arrest followed an investigation that concluded Cadena stole a donation made by The Home Depot to the police department.

The investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which charged Cadena with theft by deception. According to the reports, Cadena misused his position in the police department to persuade The Home Depot to make a donation in the department’s name. However, the donated items never reached the department and were instead stored at Cadena’s home for his personal use.

The theft came to light when, on October 16, officials at the Conyers Police Department reached out to the Atlanta Regional Field Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They had requested assistance from the bureau in tracking the missing donation that they realized was made to them but had no records of it being present on their premises.

A search warrant was issued for Cadena’s residence, and that’s where the GBI found the donated property. Neither the bureau nor the police department has released the list of the donated items that were stolen.

Cadena was arrested shortly after midnight at the Rockdale County Jail, where he went to surrender. He was then placed on administrative leave. CPD has stated that the internal review and investigations have not yet been completed. The further review and internal inquiry will determine if Cadena violated departmental policies and if additional disciplinary actions are warranted.

The CPD has released Chief of Police Scott Freeman’s official statement:

“This kind of behavior undermines public trust in law enforcement.”

He also emphasized that every member of the department is expected to adhere to “the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Now that the criminal proceedings are underway, the case will eventually go to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office, where it will be reviewed, and further prosecutorial procedures will take place.

Neither the bureau nor the police department has released any official document listing the donated items or their market value. However, theft by deception is a serious charge, irrespective of the monetary value of the items, and highlights the misuse of power and oversight in the police department.

Here’s our statement on the recent arrest of a Conyers Police Department Lieutenant charged with Theft by Deception. 🔗: https://t.co/rRn7xNHduM pic.twitter.com/pco9pev1kX — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 25, 2025



Needless to say, this investigation is a blow to the local community and has caused a breach of trust, especially since the donation was supposed to be a charitable contribution to public service. This has raised questions regarding past donations and their use by the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has noted that the investigation is still active and has encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward. Meanwhile, the department will continue its internal inquiry and may look into past donations as well. This will provide a broader picture of departmental misconduct, if any, and could be the only way for the police department to regain the lost trust of the community.