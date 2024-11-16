George Conway Warns of Donald Trump’s Hidden Agenda: "It’s Only Going to Get Worse..."

George Conway, ex-husband of Donald Trump's former adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has long been one of Trump’s fiercest critics. The two men have not seen eye to eye ever since Trump's first term in the White House and often take to social media to slam the other. Recently, in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, George criticized Trump's controversial cabinet picks for his second presidential term, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary and former Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

Donald Trump at a House Republicans Conference on November 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Photo by Allison Robbert/ Getty Images)

George claimed that Trump’s cabinet picks seem like the choices one would make if their goal was to actively destroy the country. He also took a swipe at the President-Elect’s character and deemed his 'malignant narcissism' as a dangerous trait that would bring out sheer destruction. As reported by HuffPost, he said, “People like Trump, malignant narcissists, actually do, subconsciously or consciously, seek to destroy." He added, “One of the things about people like Trump [...] is they like to accuse people of what they are trying to do themselves. You have heard it said about Trump many times, every accusation is a confession.”

Conservative lawyer @gtconway3d on Trump’s latest cabinet picks:



“If you were actively trying to do harm to the country, to destroy the country, these are the kind of people, if not the people, you would pick…Mark my word-It is only going to get worse.” pic.twitter.com/y06dKPWws0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2024

George further stated, “Well, that’s what’s going on here. Deep down, he is a destructive force. Deep down, he wants to destroy." He stressed, "Mark my words, it’s only going to get worse." The conservative commentator also sparked controversy a few days ago with his analysis of the 2024 election. He stated clearly in an op-ed for The Atlantic that America is entirely to blame this time. Referring to the 2016 presidential election, he pointed out that Trump's followers argued back then that they were unaware of multiple signs of sociopathy. However, he claimed that in 2024, voters ignored the obvious warning warning signs. Given the 2020 election fraud claims and the subsequent Jan. 6 Capitol riot, George insisted that Americans had a much clearer understanding of who Trump is, as reported by The Hill.

A comparison of Trump's 2016 cabinet choices and his recent selections has sparked immense debate. His former picks were seen as conventional at the time and mainly reflected the characteristics of a typical Republican government. The stakes are bigger now with Trump 2.0, particularly given Trump's stance on reproductive rights, as reported by The Guardian.

One of his most controversial cabinet announcements this year came on Tuesday when he offered Elon Musk control over a new 'Department of Government Efficiency,' alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump claimed that their outsider status would help the government adopt a fresh and independent outlook. The Congress would need to support the creation of this new department, which was made easier after Republicans won control of both the House and Senate, as reported by USA Today.