Gene Hackman And His Wife’s Death Case Takes Shocking Turn—Cops Give Tragic Update

The investigation around Gene Hackman and his wife’s death has taken yet another mysterious turn. The star and his wife were found dead at their home last week. The police are now suggesting that the star’s wife might’ve taken her own life after finding out about her husband’s demise.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead along with their pet dog. The couple was at their Santa Fe home at the time of their passing. Hackman was 95, and Arakawa was 63 when they passed away.

Initially, a case of carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected to be the cause of the couple’s death. Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean also spoke to the press while suspecting the same. The authorities investigating the case had immediately ruled out the possibility of foul play.

The cops are still investigating the sudden death of the star and his wife. An investigator recently spoke to the press while talking about the progress of the investigation.

The investigator spoke about Arakawa possibly dying by suicide after discovering her husband dead. “Did Mr Hackman die suddenly from a heart attack and his wife was so distraught she took an overdose?” the investigator suggested.

He also speculated about how it’s possible that the star’s wife died first due to an acute medical event. “And then Mr Hackman was in such a state that he had a heart attack and died? We are looking at all possibilities,” he added.

The investigator revealed how blood tests have “upended the initial theories” about the couple’s death being caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. The cops had also previously spoken about “no obvious” signs of a gas leak.

This is the last photo alive of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, spotted in March 2024 in Santa Fe At 94, Gene appeared frail, yet still able to walk

Another report revealed that Arkawa’s body was in the process of mummification by the time it was discovered. People magazine acquired documents that detail that the body “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet.”

The official search warrant affidavit described the circumstances around the couple’s death to be “suspicious enough” to require a deeper investigation. Recent reports have revealed that the investigation is still “active and ongoing.”

TMZ also previously confirmed that the star and his wife had passed away at least a day before their corpses were discovered. The couple’s corpses were found by their housekeeper.

Betsy Arakawa’s body was found in the washroom, according to reports. A strange detail to note was that the late classical pianist was surrounded by medication bottles of thyroid, hypertension, and pain relief drugs.

Legendary Hollywood star Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, have been found dead with their dog in their Santa Fe home. The couple, who had been married since 1991, were found alongside their dog on Wednesday morning.

Another source involved in the investigation spoke about the suspicious whereabouts of Hackman’s body. The insider revealed that the actor was found dead in the mudroom of the house. “She was 10ft or 20ft away from him in a bathroom. Did she try and get blood pressure medication or something like that?” the source speculated.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that the police were carrying out the investigation thoroughly. Mendoza also shared how the authorities aim to carry out the investigation carefully to release “proper information.”