Gayle King Has the Perfect Response to Donald Trump After He Declared Her ‘Career Is Over’

Gayle King is the newest public figure to enter Donald Trump’s bad books. The President recently took to social media to express his disapproval of the CBS News host. He went on to call King out while claiming that her “career was over.”

Trump’s recent rant about Gayle King has only added to the list of public feuds he has started. The 79-year-old penned a long post on Truth Social, which criticized CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

“Gayle King’s career is over,” he started off. He went on to note how King should have “stayed with her belief in TRUMP.” The President accused her of not having the “courage” to remain his supporter.

“No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!” he alleged in the post. Trump’s verbal attack came after a New York Post article questioned Gayle’s future at CBS which the President posted in his tweet.

The story in question speculated about how King’s alleged “left-wing bias” might put her job at the network in jeopardy. “The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings,” an insider told the New York Post.

King addressed the President’s criticism of her while appearing unfazed by his remarks. “Well, I’m sorry he feels that way,” she said in a conversation with TMZ. The journalist shared that she would continue doing what she has been doing. “I like my job, continue to do a good job.”

She went on to point out that she has now been added to the “long list” of people that the President has called out publicly. Gayle noted that she was now part of a group that consisted of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Stephen Colbert.

Before getting into her car, she once again repeated how “sorry” she is that the President feels the way he does about her. Gayle has been very vocal about her opinions regarding the President in the past as well.

Gayle King Responds to Donald Trump’s “No Talent, No Ratings, No Strength” Criticism Over Her Possible Future at CBS. Thoughts??? #GayleKing #DonaldTrump #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/dkYz0DPzNR — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 5, 2025

She previously criticised the President for doing what he wants in February. The remark came after Trump became the first President to attend the Super Bowl. “He’s a sitting president, and as we see, he does what he wants when he wants,” Gayle shared.

Back in 2020, she mocked the President for claiming that he was the “least racist person in the room. Gayle clapped back at the statement while quipping, “First, I lost my hearing, then I wondered, who else was in the room?”