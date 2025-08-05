Donald Trump Can’t Contain His Joy as Gayle King’s Career Is Allegedly ‘Over’ — His Social Media Rant Proves It

70-year-old Gayle King received fresh criticism from President Donald Trump as the reputed anchor’s fate with CBS hangs in the air. King, who joined CBS in 2012, is reportedly one of the highest-paid personalities within the network.

However, the future of her morning show ‘CBS Mornings’ is ‘murky’ as its alleged ‘woke’ tone is driving viewers away. A source told The New York Post that the audience “doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings.”

The portal was further told that the viewers of the morning show want ‘optimism and cheer and joy.’

King reportedly gets paid $15 million per year as part of her contract with CBS that doesn’t end until May 2026. However, whether her association of over a decade with the network will continue next year is a big question at the moment. Her show, which was regarded as a cash cow for the network, is now struggling to retain viewers.

The Post has revealed that its rating plummeted to below 2 million in the last few months. WCIV reports that it has lost 20-30% of its viewers in the 25 to 54-year-old age group compared to the same time last year.

Donald Trump, who hates anything woke, is obviously happy with the news. He took to his Truth Social and wrote, “Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!”

The Post reported that CBS lost $40 million to $50 million last year. However, despite the drop in ratings, the network is still profitable. Keeping in mind the plummeting viewership, the network might not consider extending Gayle King’s contract next May, which is the same month when CBS will terminate the contract of ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert.

Paramount co-CEO George Cheeks, who oversees CBS, said it was “purely a financial decision” to pull the plug on Colbert, who was paid $15-$20 million per year.

CBS’s canceling the Stephen Colbert show, when his program was the highest-rated evening talk show on the air, signals that they have gone full-blown MAGA! Let’s trash their ratings, too! If you agree, drop a like and pass it on! Bye, CBS! 👋 pic.twitter.com/pvLhrkw1Ja — Damaan, AKA “Philly’s Finest”! (@Damaan4u33) July 20, 2025

The network is undergoing major changes after it sealed an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. As part of the deal, Skydance has vowed to eliminate the existing DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) mandates within the network. An insider told The Post that viewers feel alienated because none of the show’s anchors, except Dokoupil, are white. Even most of the show’s substitute anchors are African American, it is reported.

The insider also said that “CBS Mornings lost its curveball” after Kamala Harris lost the election. As Trump returned to office, the staff were unable to hide their shock and displeasure.

More changes to boost the rating and revenue are expected to follow after the merger deal is closed by August 7. This would also mean making cultural changes, including steps to get rid of the alleged political bias.

Amid all this, Trump would be happy to watch a ‘woke’ anchor lose her position and be replaced by someone who sings the same MAGA tune Trump wants on every news network.