Gavin Newsom’s Latest Jab at Trump is Quite Epic – Even MAGA Supporters Would Think Twice Before Reacting!

Gavin Newsom launched a merch website, ‘Patriot Shop’, in an attempt to troll Trump and the MAGA administration. Being a long-time rival of Trump, the California Governor’s merchandise, which is similar to MAGA’s, is the talk of the internet.

People are actually buying the merch too, since the $100 Bibles are already sold out from the online shop. The website has merch imitating MAGA hats, like replacing Trump’s name with Newsom. The red hat says, “Newson was right about everything.”

For days, Newsom was imitating Trump’s way of posting in all-caps, and now he is trolling him with this sarcastic merch. He posted, ‘THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!! MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA!’

That’s some clever marketing! The bible that the website is selling is signed by him, saying “America’s favorite governor,” taking a jab at Trump. There’s also a tank top with the slogan, ‘Trump is Not Hot’ and a T-shirt with the photo of Newsom being blessed by Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock. Trump’s loyalists have criticized this move, especially selling signed Bibles.

A trolling Gavin Newsom is selling a holy bible along with other MAGA-inspired merch — and the $100 bible is already sold out pic.twitter.com/1VEVEknSqg — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 24, 2025

The governor has replied, “They still really don’t get this. Honestly incredible. The jabs he’s taking at the president are hard to ignore since he has started copying his social media post font and way of expressing.

He even told a reporter he is following Trump, and if anyone has issues with this, they should also have concerns with the president. This makes sense since he’s only doing what Trump has been up to. It looks like Trump and his supporters aren’t too happy with this imitation and do not consider it flattery.

Earlier, the governor declared he would put a mirror on Trump, and it looks like his plan is working. He signed legislation for new congressional maps and his press office wrote these are perfect beautiful maps, similar to what Trump has been saying about his big beautiful bill.

Hannity: Gavin Newsom is still mocking Trump’s social media style. He launched his own patriot shop online full of Trump style merchandise. The red hat doesn’t look as good with Newsom’s name on it. pic.twitter.com/e4Qy477jxv — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

The map will add five democratic seats in Congress to fight back against the Trump administration. After the launch of the shopping website, Newsom was boastful about the sales.

Orders of $50,000 were already done. He thanked the patriots. This is a one-of-a-kind troll on Trump so far and is hilarious.