Gavin Newsom’s Brutal 3-Word Response to JD Vance’s Readiness to Replace Trump Amid Health Decline Concerns

There has recently been a lot of buzz around Donald Trump’s health. Several experts and critics alike claim that the POTUS is facing a major health decline. Amid the concerns, people have been curious about who he would pass the torch on to, and of course, JD Vance’s name came up.

Initially, when asked by Meet the Press host Kristen Walker, the Vice President didn’t respond to the question directly. Instead, he humbly said that if things went according to the plan, the future “will take care of itself.”

However, this week, JD Vance told USA Today that if “God forbid” something were to happen to Donald Trump, he would be ready to take on the responsibility of the office. MAGA loyalists might be on board with Vance becoming the next President, but Gavin Newsom is sure not. The California Governor, who had been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, delivered a brutal response to Vance’s statement.

Sharing a news article about the Vice President being “ready to be President,” Newsom wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “No thank you!.” A simple, yet blunt response that had people talking.

Earlier this year, the White House published a report on Donald Trump‘s annual medical examination, which showed that he is in “excellent physical and cognitive health.” However, it wasn’t enough to put an end to all the gossip. In particular, lately people have noticed the

The President appeared with a strange bruise on the upper side of his right hand, which he usually attempts to conceal with makeup.. In addition, his ankle is unusually swollen, further solidifying concerns about his health.

The White House clarified that the bruises are due to his shaking hands over aspirin use, while the swollen ankles are due to chronic venous insufficiency. It’s a common vein condition where blood flow from the legs back to the heart is disrupted.

This bruise has been on his hand for months, combined with the severely swollen ankles, indicates a very serious condition. The people have the right to know the physical and mental state of the president! pic.twitter.com/XAWOdcfwx5 — Julia Pirschl (@julia65268) August 24, 2025

While speaking about his readiness in case something happens, Vance also emphasized that he is “very confident” about Donald Trump serving his full second term in office. He told USA Today, “The president is in incredibly good health. He’s got incredible energy.”

However, even if something were to happen, the Vice President said he has the “on-the-job training” needed to take over immediately. “God forbid there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” JD said.