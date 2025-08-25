JD Vance Can’t Hide His Smile When Asked If He’ll Be Donald Trump’s Successor

A lot of people often wonder whether JD Vance will be Donald Trump’s successor, and Kristen Walker finally managed to ask the question to the Vice President himself. The millennial VP was in all smiles when he got that question, as if he had been waiting his whole life to be asked it.

During the interview with Meet the Press on Sunday, Kristen Walker first asked him whether he saw himself as “the apparent future of the MAGA movement.” He humbly responded that the future “will take care of itself,” if all went according to plan. The VP then emphasized that for now, the main focus is on the 2026 midterms for the GOP.

“I see myself as a vice president who’s trying to do a good job for the American people, Kristen,” JD said. “And if I do a good job, and if the president continues to be successful, as I know that he will be, the politics will take care of itself. We will cross that bridge when we come to it,” he added.

The Republican Vice President then expressed that he was “sick of talking about politics,” as that’s all anyone has been doing since the election. He rather suggested, “Before we talk about anything three-and-a-half years down the road, let’s take a break from politics, focus on governing the country and when we return to politics it’s gonna be to focus on those midterm elections.”

This is when Walker threw the pivotal question at him. “Have you had any conversations with President Trump about him passing the torch onto you?” the NBC News host asked. Vance, who immediately burst into laughter, carefully avoided directly answering the question.

DOOCY: “Do you agree that the heir apparent to MAGA is JD Vance?” TRUMP: “I think most likely”pic.twitter.com/l0vaKfIIha — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 5, 2025

With a chuckle on his face, the VP replied, “As you know, the president talks about everything. And if it’s in the news, the president and I have certainly discussed it.” Without spilling much, Vance then added that he and Trump are currently focused on “doing a good job for the American people.” The Vice President then reiterated that he believes if things go well, “the politics will take care of itself.”

It is not surprising that both Vance and his boss are keeping tight-lipped about who’d fill the latter’s shoes. However, in the eyes of MAGA voters, JD is the best successor Donald Trump could have. In a poll given to the New York Post, at least 46 percent of the registered voters claimed that they’d support JD to fill in Trump’s shoes in the 2028 election. Interestingly. No other GOP candidate even touched the double figures.

However, this might not be the case inside the White House, as back in May, Donald Trump suggested that Marco Rubio could also be a frontrunner. On the other hand, there are many questions about whether Trump would give up his presidency at all, as he hinted that he might run for a third term.