Gavin Newsom’s Black Voter Problem Collides With Kamala Harris

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his relationship with Black voters is the latest buzz topic in political circles. This is a particular weak spot for the potential presidential candidate because former Vice President Kamala Harris remains a dominant player within the Democratic Party.

Recent reports have shown that some Democrats are concerned about how well Newsom connects with Black voters. Historically, this is be a crucial group of voters in national Democratic primaries. According to the Daily Mail, there are those who are worried that Newsom has not built trust with this voter base yet.

As the Democrats strategize for the future of the party, these concerns are being worked through, and conversations are being held about the leadership of the party. Fox News reported that Newsom and Harris are frequently mentioned together by political watchers, with their differing political styles and coalitions inviting constant comparison.

NEW: 2028 Democratic primary polling for @dailymail 🥇 Kamala Harris 30%

🥈 Gavin Newsom 21%

🥉 Pete Buttigieg 7% Among black voters:

Harris 39%

Newsom 10%

Buttigieg 2% Among white voters:

Harris 25%

Newsom 25%

Buttigieg 9% n=383 likely Dem primary voters, 12/17-19 pic.twitter.com/F0GaJjTwN3 — J.L. Partners 🇺🇸 (@J_L_Partners) December 22, 2025

Polling suggests Americans are already thinking ahead about leadership and direction. A recent CNN poll found that many voters are not satisfied with the current political landscape and are open to new figures. But, trust among core Democratic voters is shaky .

Newsom has publicly defended his record, often pointing to California’s policies on voting rights, criminal justice reform, and economic equity. “We’ve made real progress in California,” Newsom has said in past interviews, arguing that policy outcomes matter more than optics, according to The New York Times.

Harris, by contrast, has long-standing ties to Black voters built over decades in California politics. As a former state attorney general and U.S. senator, she has consistently emphasized representation and lived experience in her public messaging.

Recently, the contrast has become more visible as Newsom has drawn criticism from high-profile Black women outside traditional politics. Music icon Nicki Minaj recently clashed with Newsom on X. She also criticized his leadership and policy priorities after appearing at a conservative event, according to Hot 97.

Actress Halle Berry also publicly criticized Newsom over comments she said devalued women, particularly in discussions around public safety and social responsibility. “Women deserve to be heard and respected,” Berry said, according to ABC News. The actress’s clashed with him about issues of dignity and accountability.

Those moments added to a perception problem for Newsom, especially among Black women, who form one of the Democratic Party’s most reliable voting groups. But according to The New York Times’ Ezra Klein Show, Newsom’s confidence and visibility can be both an asset and a liability, depending on audience and context.

In contrast, Harris has largely avoided public engagement with these disputes. She rather emphasizes coalition-building and continuity, and this helps with her reputation among voters who prioritize stability.

Gavin Newsom has a problem with refusing to address/create policy around issues that Black women voters care about. Y’all are trying to fast track him to the democrat presidential nomination and that cannot be ignored. pic.twitter.com/0dgZVQ31DO — unbound woman. OUTLAW. (@LaCienegaBlvdss) December 11, 2025

The Democratic Party’s internal dynamics remain fluid, shaped by policy debates, cultural influence, and voter trust. Newsom’s challenges with Black voters and Harris’s established base show how trustworthiness and long-term relationships still shape those in political power.

As 2028 draws nearer, Newsom’s path forward remains closely watched, particularly in comparison to Harris, whose support among Black voters continues to anchor her influence within the party.