Gavin Newsom Tries to Roast Trump’s Awkward UN Speech – But Netizens Say His ‘Cringe’ Move Isn’t Doing Him Any Favors

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has been a longtime critic of Donald Trump. He has publicly condemned Trump’s immigration policies and didn’t even shy from using abusive words for him by labeling him as a poor example for kids during his appearance on ‘The Shawn Ryan Show’. Recently, Newsom mocked President Donald Trump’s chaotic United Nations address by sharing a highlight reel filled with awkward moments.

Trump’s visit to the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday was welcomed with a couple of hindrances, including a stopped escalator and a malfunctioning teleprompter, which he openly complained about during his 56-minute speech.

“Whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump said. In the address, he attacked the UN, criticized immigration policies, and dismissed climate change as a “con job.”

Later that day, Newsom posted an edited version of his speech with the most cringeworthy moments and layered it with comedic sound effects on X. Newsom had warned Trump about his recent policies, and the hatred between the two has only seemed to get worse over the last few months.

The video begins with Trump walking to the podium, accompanied by a coughing sound effect instead of the applause he actually received. It cuts to Trump grumbling about the broken teleprompter, overlaid with fake text reading: “GET OFF THE STAGE.”

The reel also featured Donald Trump telling world leaders, “Your countries are going to hell,” mocking wind turbines, and closing with a satirical clip edited to make it sound like Trump says, “Gavin Newsom was right about everything,” a phrase now printed on Newsom’s new line of campaign merchandise.

Netizens on the popular social media platform had mixed reactions to the edited reel. One user wrote, “Wow. Your social media team is NOT doing you any favors.” Another wrote, “Hahaha, this is so good.” Some Trump supporters mocked Gavin Newsom’s attempt to insult the president and wrote, “And the whole building clapped when he finished speaking!!! Go, Trump!!! Newscum thinks he matters.”

Wow. Your social media team is NOT doing you any favors. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) September 23, 2025

Another one said the whole video was “Cringe.” Furthermore, Gavin Newsom also trolled Fox News host Jesse Watters’ comment suggesting the UN should be bombed, posting, “I only walk up escalators because that’s what ‘REAL MANLY MEN do,’ a jab at Watters’ frequent commentary on masculinity, and Trump’s escalator mishap.

Cringe — Adam P (@pearlinsured) September 23, 2025

Consequently, the White House is reportedly investigating whether the escalator malfunction was a deliberate sabotage. However, a source told The Daily Beast that a member of Trump’s own team accidentally triggered the emergency stop, although the escalator has been reset now. Footage showed Donald and Melania Trump getting on the escalator, after which it suddenly stopped after a short distance.

In the speech, Trump highlighted his irritation towards the mishap and said that despite him ending wars and working for the country, he added, “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady weren’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape.”

He added, “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much.” Regarding the escalator, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said that nothing could be done about the malfunctioning teleprompter since the White House operated it.