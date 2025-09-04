Gavin Newsom Strikes Again With Viral Video Roasting Trump’s Bruised Hand and Awkward Slip-Ups

President Donald Trump has always loved the limelight, long before he entered politics, and ever since he came into it, he has been relishing the undivided attention of the media. However, the attention is shifting now, and he is becoming the target of mockery courtesy of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Newsom is not entirely interested in President Trump, but just his hands.

Photos and videos of bruises on President Trump’s hands have been circulating. The White House had tried to dismiss public concern, saying that bruises were formed due to handshakes.

Later, when the chatter about the bruises did not calm down and Trump was seen with extremely swollen ankles, he was finally diagnosed with CVI, or chronic venous insufficiency. The general public is still not satisfied with the response, given that the bruising has worsened, and the President was almost off on his own for 5 days.

Amid these rumors and speculations, California Governor Gavin Newsom has seized the moment, and he is turning Trump’s bruised hand into the latest central piece in their ongoing feud.

Newsom has recently found a satirical and sarcastic side in himself and is using it to his full benefit by going after Donald Trump. To take advantage of the current situation with the President’s hands, Newsom has released a satirical video montage featuring Trump. The video is set to Reba McEntire’s hit “I’m a Survivor.”

The video has a collage of Trump’s most awkward public moments. These include tripping on the steps of Air Force One, shying away from a bald eagle, and being tapped on the chin by a microphone. The soundtrack for the video is famously tied to McEntire’s sitcom about resilience.

This has provided an ironic contrast to Trump’s exaggerated image of being a fighter that MAGA sells.

When posted, Newsom captioned it, “We talking hands?” It was a direct jab at the bruises that have become symbolic of all the questions about Trump’s health.

Plans are in place for YUGE Labor Day Gavin Newsom Boat Parades!!! pic.twitter.com/cSxLKL9hFH — SpikeNLB (@SpikeNLB) August 24, 2025

Trump’s mockery didn’t just stop there. Trump’s team fired back and reportedly sent “Trump 2028” baseball caps to taunt Newsom about Trump getting a third term in ’28. Well, the governor has been playing for a long time and was ready. He responded with his own merchandise, including mugs that say “Newsom 2026” and hats declaring “Newsom was right about everything!”

This comedic yet sharp exchange shows that Newsom is ready to take on anything Trump and his team throw at him. And he is also showing how ridiculous the MAGA movement is if someone else does the same things as Donald Trump.

The video has gone viral, and it drew praises and laughs from Trump’s critics. His supporters, though, are not that happy with it.

Social media is lit as many have praised Newsom’s tactics of “fighting fire with fire,.” Others are questioning if this kind of trolling trivializes serious political debate.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom just destroyed the Republican myth on crime. The highest, most densest crime ridden areas are Republican led. This is how you win back the narrative. pic.twitter.com/C5cmzyfJ0Y — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) August 28, 2025

This feud, however, shows the latest trend in American politics. It is a prime example of the rise of internet mockery as a powerful political weapon. Social media has taken over and has completely transformed campaigning into a spectacle of images, voices and drama, and less about policy.

Newsom is taking over the media market where Trump has thrived for years.

Yet the tactic comes with risks. Critics are arguing that this is turning politics into a meme war, and it risks deepening polarization. It also risks reducing complex issues to personal insults. While it may energize the base and motivate them to take part, it could also alienate voters seeking substance over spectacle.

However, why the burden of policy and responsibility is on those who have been trying for years for the public to look past the entertainment is a bigger question to answer.