Gavin Newsom Rips Into Trump in Latest Interview—Calls Him “Son of a..”

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, is known to publicly condemn Donald Trump and his views in front of the global media. But in a recent podcast, he made his dislike for the 79-year-old president loud and clear as he called him “son of a b-tch.” During a candid interview on The Shawn Ryan Show on July 14, he launched into evident criticism over Trump’s policies and personal conduct.

The conversation began with Newsom discussing his deep appreciation for California but quickly shifted toward Trump’s actions during his presidency, particularly his approach to immigration and law enforcement. Newsom accused Trump of portraying Los Angeles as if it were “under siege” and intentionally trying to “wreck” California through the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops.

According to Huffpost, Newsom said the state didn’t need federal military intervention, citing California’s strong law enforcement capabilities. He criticised the deployment as unnecessary and said, “They’re out there on horses with American flags, running through soccer fields, frightening kids playing in summer camps in broad daylight. For what? Just to appear tough,”

Newsom also touched on the personal fallout from his ongoing feud with Trump. He revealed that Trump frequently mocks him by calling him “Newscum,” a nickname that has even trickled down to his children’s social lives.

The governor called the Trump administration a body that is weak but pretends to be strong. “That’s what I don’t like about this son of a bitch. I don’t,” Newsom said, before quickly adding, “Forgive me — I know he’s the president of the United States,” he said. The pre-existing frustration escalated between the two leaders when people in Los Angeles protested against Trump’s ruthless deportation policies and the arrest of immigrants.

The Trump administration illegally deployed 4,100 National Guard and 700 Marines to the streets of LA, which caused massive civil unrest. Gavin Newsom slammed the administration and asserted that such heavy-handed measures have only worsened political tensions.

In addition, the governor said that these protests would only get worse with time, as under Donald Trump’s rule, democracy and free will seem to be under threat. He quoted, “Democracy is under assault before our eyes; this moment we have feared has arrived.”

Often hailed as a rising star within the Democratic Party, Newsom has seen his popularity take a hit in recent months. The fourth-generation Californian began his political career in 1996 when he was appointed to San Francisco’s Parking and Traffic Commission. As the governor of California, the Santa Clara University alum has repeatedly butted heads with Donald Trump. (via Sky News).

In addition to immigration rules, the two have clashed over disagreements over the handling of California’s wildfires, which caused immense damage to the state. Trump has labelled both Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as “grossly incompetent” to handle the crisis. In return, Newsom accused the President of instigating violence.

Once viewed as a potential front-runner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, in the Shawn Ryan Show, he was asked by the host if the hostility between them would simmer down anytime soon, to which he gave a stark reply and said, “It ends when he stops getting attention.”