Gavin Newsom Reveals One Major Challenge on the Road to the Presidency

Governor Gavin Newsom is a pretty strong candidate for the Democratic presidential nominee for 2028. The California official has faced speculation about his potential candidacy from multiple outlets. However, speaking with CNN, Newsom revealed what may stand in his way on the road to the Oval Office.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CNN’s Dana Bash that his son opposes a presidential run, texting him, “I’m too young. You need to spend more time with us.” pic.twitter.com/VdAt2mAVbR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 22, 2026

Currently, Newsom is promoting his book, Young Man In A Hurry, which a lot of people have speculated is a way to clean up his image ahead of a bid for the presidency. It is unclear who the Democratic Party wants to rally behind. For that matter, it is unclear what the Republicans are going to do either. Given that President Donald Trump has reached his term limit with his reelection, it remains to be seen who the Republicans choose as their presidential candidate as well.

Newsom has made it clear what it is going to take for him to run for president. It comes down to whether his family actually wants him to run or not. CNN was able to probe an answer out of Newsom. According to the California governor, whether his family is on board or not, “depends on the day.”

This suggests Newsom has at least had the conversation with his family. While nothing has been made official, Newsom has been steadily building a national profile. He has engaged with Trump on social media. Newsom has also taken the time to appear at international events to raise his profile.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom just delivered a stunning rebuke to Trump’s “wrecking ball” foreign policy in Munich. Newsom reminds world leaders that Trump is temporary and that stability will return. Gavin is filling the massive void of American leadership. pic.twitter.com/ONJCx5Hutq — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) February 14, 2026

However, there seems to be some resistance from his family about his potential presidential run. Newsom has four children, and his wife is Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Newsome revealed that one of his boys caught wind of the rumors and asked him if he was gearing up for a presidential campaign. Newsom told his son, “I said, ‘No, I will do this as a family.”

Newsom’s son then revealed that he needed more time with him, and he might not be fully on board with him beginning a presidential campaign. Currently, the California Governor is doing media runs for his book, which details his life as a young man and his entry into the world of politics. It remains to be seen if this is part of his bid to reshape his political image for the national stage or simply another press run by a governor.