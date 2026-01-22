Gavin Newsom Pokes Fun At Donald Trump At Davos With A Devastating New Nickname

As everyone knows, California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump are never likely to get along.

While they often trade insults online and in real life, Newsom regularly gets the upper hand on Trump, especially when coming up with new nicknames. Likely the best Donald Trump can manage is something like “Gavin Newscum,” the California governor is more inventive and has a better sense of humor.

Needless to say, Newsom comes up with the best insults, and in this case, the California governor and President Donald Trump are both attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. On January 20, Newsom responded to questions from reporters, while managing to dig at one of Trump’s many insecurities.

When asked about Trump’s current attempts to negotiate with Europe over his new favorite island, Greenland, Newsom asked the rhetorical question, “This is diplomacy with Donald Trump?” Referring to the president’s lust to own Greenland, he couldn’t help but come up with the perfect reply.

“He’s a T-Rex, you mate with him, or he devours you,” Gavin Newsom said, in a sly jab at Trump’s small hands. As it happened, Trump had earlier tried to get a dig at Newsom during the forum, but without success, while showing who has the better footing in the feud between the two politicians.

However, the California governor didn’t stop with one jab, as he also declared the president “a wrecking ball,” while describing Trump as “unhinged” and “unmoored.” However, the dig at his hand size will probably have the best effect.

It’s the “rule of Don,” not the rule of law. Trump is unhinged — and dangerous. World leaders: Stop whispering in private and caving to him in public. Stand strong. Stand united! Wake up! pic.twitter.com/EBbZAFFcab — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 20, 2026

Meanwhile, one major aspect of Donald Trump is an obsession with being well-liked. This is clear from the president’s major focus on crowd size at his events. Newsom hasn’t overlooked that aspect, while joking that no one showed up for Trump’s military parade in June last year, and he had another dig on the subject in Davos.

Referring to how world leaders treat Trump, Newsom told reporters in a video on X, “Everybody’s talking behind his back, they’re laughing at him.” While the president might be shocked at that claim, the California governor added, “Meanwhile, they’re sucking up to him,” as though they know they have to play nice face to face, the story is quite different behind the scenes.

The way Trump’s popularity is declining in 2026, facing the latest barbs from Gavin Newsom is likely to have a negative effect, followed by a major social media frenzy.