Gavin Newsom Mocks ‘Dozy Don’ Trump for Nodding Off Mid-Meeting

Gavin Newsom has been served an opportunity to troll Donald Trump on a silver platter. A video of the President almost falling asleep during a meeting has been going viral on social media. Netizens were the first to troll the 79-year-old for struggling to stay up during the conference. Here’s what the Governor of California said to chime in.

The President and several of his associates met up at the White House to discuss the anti-fascist Antifa movement. The meeting was convened to come up with ways to crack down on the group that Trump has previously declared to be a domestic “terrorist organization.”

A clip that features the President almost nodding off as one of his associates speaks is being circulated online. His eyelids can clearly be seen dropping in the video as he looks like he has abandoned the effort to pay attention to one of the people who is still talking.

He tries to make an attempt to nod a few times to show that he is paying attention, but his eyelids do not seem to be cooperating with him. Gavin Newsom, who is known to counter the President’s online trolling with just as much gusto, did not hold back.

“Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching,” the Governor wrote alongside the clip that he reposted. He went to label the President as “DOZY DON.”

Trump’s mouth starts drooping as he struggles to stay awake during this antifa roundtable pic.twitter.com/mw9cVsVSHz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2025

“TOO MUCH ‘TYLENOL??'” he inquired mockingly in the same post. The mid-meeting nap that the 79-year-old seemed to take has raised serious questions about his health.

For months now, netizens have speculated about the President showing signs of mental decline. Social media users and medical professionals alike have been discussing the possibility of Trump possibly showing signs of dementia.

Seymour Hersh spoke to insiders following the incident who claimed that there has been a widespread concern about the President’s health. The sources allegedly told the journalist that Trump’s “increasing mental disorganization and inability to focus at high-level meetings” has become a cause for alarm.

“Most significantly, I was told, Trump, always masterful in dealing with crowds, large or small, is no longer able to ‘read the room’ – quickly size up the audience and let his instincts as a showman take over and get the audience engaged,” the journalist wrote in his Substack.

Dr Harry Segal, a clinical psychologist, has spoken about how the President shows signs of “incipient dementia.” Dr John Gartner, who is a clinical psychologist, claimed that “there is absolutely no doubt” that the 79-year-old has dementia.