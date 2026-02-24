Gavin Newsom Joked About “Officially Banning” Kid Rock in California – Here’s Why

Gavin Newsom always keeps an eye on President Donald Trump and his administration minions and uses X (formerly Twitter) as his sounding board. Having seen a controversial workout video, featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock, the California Governor has spoken.

Kid Rock’s workout video with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sparked so much backlash, Newsom has “officially banned” the musician from California. Well, jokingly anyway.

The video features a topless Kid Rock working out alongside RFK jr. in an effort to champion the Make America Healthy Again movement. In the video, the duo were shown pumping iron before dramatically ripping off their tops, then taking turns on an exercise bike placed inside a sauna. To many people who watched it, the only hot aspect relating to the two men was the actual sauna.

After he saw the video, California Governor Gavin Newsom hit his X account to first label Kid Rock “creepy” before writing all in caps, “I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH. AS GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD, I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY BANNING “KID ROCK” FROM CALIFORNIA.”

“HIS SHIRTLESS VIDEO WITH “SECRETARY BRAINWORM” WAS INAPPROPRIATE, CREEPY, AND VERY LOW ENERGY. NOT WHAT YOU WANT AROUND OUR CHILDREN! ALSO, SOME OF THE WEAKEST PUSHUPS EVER WITNESSED. CALIFORNIA ONLY ALLOWS WINNERS!” he continued.

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock share their epic workout together. pic.twitter.com/sA1SDYCkPE — MAHA Action (@MAHA_Action) February 17, 2026

However, as noted by Mirror US, Kid Rock (born Robert James Ritchie) wasn’t the only target on Newsom’s dartboard. He also blasted RFK Jr. for the Health and Human Service Secretary’s decision to keep his jeans on during an exercise session.

“I AM ALSO BANNING WORKING OUT IN JEANS, VERY STRANGE! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! – GOVERNOR GCN,” Newsom added.

Meanwhile, Newsom, 58, drew comments from his fans, including one who wrote, “SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED ALONG [sic] TIME AGO,” while another wrote, “Sir, you are the moment!”

Yet another chimed in, commenting, “LET EM KNOWWW @GavinNewsom.. lmfaoooo at “weakest pushups ever witnessed “ toook me outtttttttttt !”

Among the other hilarious comments, another wrote, “People around the world are now blind due to pouring bleach into their eyes after viewing the hideous video.” Yet another picked up the jeans message, writing, “Seriously, the jeans are f—ing weird! And then he got in the TUB with them? That’s weird.”

RFK Jr. Originally posted the workout clip on X, which he captioned, “I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”

He didn’t mention whether that “real food” was steak or yogurt, but the alleged fitness footage was set to Kid Rock’s track Bawitdaba, and was also shared by the official Department of Health and Human Services X account, which simply captioned the post, “BawitMAHA.”

Gavin Newsom fans can always appreciate the California Governor’s sense of humor, even when things he writes might be on his hidden wish list. The thought of how much his posts must annoy US President Donald Trump really makes each one worthwhile.