Gavin Newsom Hijacks Trump Announcement with Hilarious Epstein Reference

On December 1, 2025, Monday, conservative influencer Nick Sortor posted a relatively inconspicuous message on his X handle stating that President Trump would address the nation on Tuesday at 2 p.m., and Gavin Newsom rose to the occasion.

What could have been a very basic post regarding Trump’s scheduled announcement to the nation turned into a meme fest very quickly. This happened partly because it was posted by Nick Sortor, who is a MAGA activist and has appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, and partly because critics claim that Trump has been showing signs of aging and dementia, where it is getting harder for him to stay on course with the script.

He has been known to go off the prompter, but recently, observers believe he has been speaking more gibberish than before. Therefore, the post invited all sorts of memes and messages from social media users. However, the most interesting tweet came from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been trolling President Trump ever since he took office in January.

Newsom tweeted: “Pardoning himself before releasing the Epstein files?”

Pardoning himself before releasing the Epstein files? https://t.co/foDGAW7Hoe — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 2, 2025

One can safely assume Trump is very much capable of doing that, especially after the Jeffrey Epstein bill was passed, pressuring the administration into releasing the files. However, one has to wonder if Donald Trump had to pardon himself, can he simply do it in his mind, as he did with the classified documents, or would he go through the trouble of actually filing the paperwork?

This is not the first time Gov. Newsom has walked into the trenches trolling Trump. Just after Trump was caught on the mic calling female reporters “Quiet Piggy,” Newsom posted a series of pictures under several White House announcements with “Quiet Piggy” memes.

When the White House claimed that the golden age of America was here, Newsom posted a photo montage where he highlighted Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

Governor Gavin Newsom wasn’t the only one trolling Donald Trump, though. Under the original post by Nick Sortor, online users had a lot to say.

Two weeks until world peace and 800% cheaper healthcare? — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) December 2, 2025



One user responded to the post, mentioning something big coming with, “Two weeks until world peace and 800% cheaper healthcare?” referring to the decade-long message from Trump about the healthcare plan that was always coming in two weeks.

Another user wondered if Trump was ready to sell the White House, writing: “Trump sells the naming rights of the White House to Wing Stop. The Wing Stop Palace in Pennsylvania.”

Someone also posted under Newsom’s quote tweet, “His new movie,” while sharing an animated cover of a pig in a suit.



However, not everyone was making fun of Trump, and among the posters and replies were a few MAGA loyalists who claimed they could not wait for the announcement.

One user went a step further, stating that they hoped Trump would wage a war against Venezuela, which is very much against the “no war president” image Trump curated during the campaign.

Whatever announcement may be coming from the White House, California Governor Gavin Newsom definitely set the trolling tone with his response. Now one must wait until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, for the real announcement to see whether it was as good as online users have been expecting.