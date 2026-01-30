Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of “Destroying America’s Moral Authority” Over Journalist Arrests

While Donald Trump spends hours on Truth Social and X, Newsom is also known for speaking his mind on what was formerly Twitter.

In a recent post on X, Gavin Newsom spoke up about journalist arrests, most recently the arrest of former CNN journalist Don Lemon. However, he has also spoken up about the ICE killings, going on under Trump’s watch and the general importance of a free press.

When posting about Don Lemon, the California governor wrote on X, “A free press isn’t the enemy. It’s the safeguard.” CNN reports that Lemon was taken into custody after an anti-ICE confrontation in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this month. He was not alone, as another independent journalist, Georgia Fort was also arrested after a Minnesota church protest against ICE.

A free press isn’t the enemy. It’s the safeguard. https://t.co/uxeOBlau7y — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 30, 2026

The arrests have been condemned by First Amendment advocates and civil-rights organizations, and it has been argued that Trump is trying to chill press freedom in the US. At the time of the arrests, Lemon and Fort were live streaming, capturing video footage of dozens of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters ran into Cities Church on January 18. The protesters interrupted the church service and this led to tense confrontations.

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, four people were arrested early Friday “in connection with the coordinated attack” at the church. Bondi named the other two individuals as Trahern Jeen Crew and Jamael Lydell Lundy.

Meanwhile, Lemon, who now hosts his own show on YouTube and other video platforms is to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. The independent journalist is being charged with two federal crimes, namely conspiring to violate someone’s constitutional rights and violating the FACE Act. That act prohibits the use of force or threats to intentionally interfere with someone expressing their First Amendment right to practice religion.

In both cases, Lemon and Fort were legally filming a protest as members of the media. The fact that Donald Trump allows the arrests to happen is fully against the freedom of the press.

Donald Trump’s administration is killing innocent people, arresting journalists, and destroying America’s moral authority. California will not roll over to this wrecking-ball presidency. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 30, 2026

In another post on X, Newsom again mentioned the arrest of journalists, but he also noted that Donald Trump’s administration is killing innocent people and destroying “America’s moral authority.”

The California governor stressed in his post that “California will not roll over to this wrecking-ball presidency.”

The most recent deaths were the shooting by an ICE agent of Renee Good, a mother of three children, and a similar incident where Alex Pretti, a VA ICU nurse was shot in cold blood by border agents.

Along its way, ICE is breaking up families and taking away holders of green cards and other legal residency papers, jailing them in Trump’s horrific Alligator Alcatraz in Florida.

Proud to continue our military partnership with @TheCalGuard and Mexico’s @DefensaMX1. This week’s visit to Sacramento reaffirmed and strengthened our shared commitment to regional safety, border security, and preventing transnational crime. pic.twitter.com/odZj2gCyI0 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 30, 2026

While Trump employs masked thugs in the streets, Governor Newsom is caring for California the way it should be. In another post on X, Newsom wrote, “Proud to continue our military partnership with @TheCalGuard and Mexico’s @DefensaMX1.”

“This week’s visit to Sacramento reaffirmed and strengthened our shared commitment to regional safety, border security, and preventing transnational crime,” the California governor added.