Gavin Newsom Accused of ‘Hypocrisy’ After Using AI to Troll JD Vance in New Post

Gavin Newsom is resorting to the opposition’s tactics to troll the GOP leaders. The Californian Governor recently took to X to troll JD Vance with an edited picture of him. While many applauded Newsom for the post, several called him out for his “hypocrisy” considering his previous statements regarding the use of AI.

Newsom is often quick to retaliate with his online trolling every time he is targeted by Donald Trump. This time, though, it was not the President whom the Governor had in mind as he took to X (formerly known as Twitter).

A video of JD Vance looking eerily similar to a cartoon character was posted to X by Newsom. In the edited video, the Vice President’s face was noticeably pale yellow. He also donned a pair of white frames on his face. If you look closely, the 41-year-old can be seen wearing overalls as well.

The Vice President’s edited clip made him look like the animated characters known as the Minions. “PSA from JD,” the caption on the post read. “If you’re flying today, I hope, of course, you arrive safely and on time,” Vance was heard saying in an unusually high pitch.

The original clip, which was edited and posted, came from Vance’s interview with Fox News. In a voice that does not belong to him, he can be heard explaining how people might face flight delays due to the government shutdown.

Netizens did not miss a beat while they took to social media and called out Newsom’s “hypocrisy.” Last year, the California Governor had expressed his disapproval of AI’s use to manipulate an individual’s voice. The post from Newsom came after Elon Musk used AI to manipulate Kamala Harris’s campaign ad.

“Manipulating a voice in an ‘ad’ like this one should be illegal,” Newsom had written back then. He then went on to pledge to sign a bill “in a matter of weeks to make sure it is.” Social media users were quick to repost the original post while questioning Newsom’s recent online activity.

Others cut the Governor slack by noting that there was a difference between using AI to manipulate a campaign ad and a “satire” post. Newsom’s attack on Vance comes right after he took to the platform to troll President Trump.

The 57-year-old recently posted an AI-generated image of the President portrayed as the French Queen Marie Antoinette. “TRUMP ‘MARIE ANTOINETTE’ SAYS, ‘NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” he wrote in the caption that accompanied the picture.