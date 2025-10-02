Let Them Dance! Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump With Savage Marie Antoinette Meme

Gavin Newsom never misses a chance to roast Donald Trump, and now he again did it by comparing him to the controversial French monarch Marie Antoinette and all these concerns about Donald Trump’s decision to continue construction on his ballroom amid a situation where there have been rising tensions over the uncertainty of the government and its shutdown.
The California Governor’s press office wrote on X: “TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” This post has entered among the array of posts that Newsom has been consistently putting up on social media, parodying the president’s trademark all-caps writing style.
Along with the caption came a picture, which seemed AI-generated, comprising a portrait of Trump dressed as Marie Antoinette, featuring in an 18th-century dress and wig. Americans woke to another government shutdown on Wednesday after the President wasn’t able to negotiate a deal to keep government programs running before the October 1 deadline.
Consequently, the White House has already threatened a scene of mass layoffs of federal workers instead of the simple normal furlough, with several offices will be completely shut down permanently, and an economic downfall would be seen across the country. However, despite these scenes, what won’t have much impact is the construction of Trump’s White House ballroom.
People are well aware of Presidents’ like towards gilded splendor, and are making that a lot more fair by adding a 90,000 square foot, $200 million East Wing addition to the White House with something that will be called his new ballroom. The troll came amidst this situation of government shutdown, with federal agencies closing, but work is still in progress.
A White House official told reporters, “There will not be a stoppage of ballroom work when the shutdown occurs.” Not to mention that the White House previously stated that private donations are funding the construction of the ballroom. The official further said – “Work will continue to be performed as the funds currently supporting are not tied to a FY26 enacted appropriation.”
Just to mention – Marie Antoinette was France’s final queen and ruled during the period of the French Revolution in 1789. For her extravagant lifestyle in court as well as her lavish spending despite the country’s growing debt, and people being hungry, she became highly unpopular. And eventually she was beheaded by revolutionaries.
The press officials of Newsom also trolled the President concerning the construction of the ballroom previously by posting on their X handle – “DEMOCRATS: Lets make health care more affordable — lets keep the ongoing funding!” And on the contrary, the office wrote “MAGA,” as replying “No,” and President Trump as replying, “‘Go F— Yourself’ (actual quote) and I’m gonna keep building my ballroom.”