Let Them Dance! Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump With Savage Marie Antoinette Meme

Gavin Newsom never misses a chance to roast Donald Trump, and now he again did it by comparing him to the controversial French monarch Marie Antoinette and all these concerns about Donald Trump’s decision to continue construction on his ballroom amid a situation where there have been rising tensions over the uncertainty of the government and its shutdown.

The California Governor’s press office wrote on X: “TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” This post has entered among the array of posts that Newsom has been consistently putting up on social media, parodying the president’s trademark all-caps writing style.