Garrison Brown’s Texts Before Tragic Passing Revealed How Worried ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Were

The recent passing of Robert Garrison Brown, a familiar face on the reality TV show Sister Wives, has brought to light the heartfelt concerns expressed by his loved ones in the days leading up to his tragic suicide. Exclusive snapshots of Garrison’s phone, as reported by In Touch, reveal a series of texts that depict the concern and care exhibited by his family and friends before his unfortunate demise.

Garrison, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25 on March 5, had been struggling with mental health issues that impacted his day-to-day. The texts exchanged between Garrison and his family members, especially his mother Janelle Brown, and brother Logan Brown, highlight some distressing moments before his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

In one conversation, his brother Logan requested Garrison to call him after receiving a message that seemed 'off'. Logan asked Garrison, “Give me a call when you can. Got an off text from ya. I’d like to check in.” Despite Logan reaching out to his brother, Garrison remained unresponsive, leaving his message unopened. Another particularly alarming text from Garrison in response to a picture of a paintball fight hinted at his emotional struggles.

He wrote, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.” This prompted Janelle and his brother Logan to check on him. Janelle, deeply concerned about her son, reached out to Garrison and offered him a place to stay. She shared how worried she was for his mental health. She tried to invite him over and even offered to pay for his Uber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

As per the reports of Screen Rant, these texts shed light onto Garrison's mental state in the day leading up to his death and the helplessness of his family as they prayed for his well-being. Janelle recently posted a video montage in memory of Garrison on his 26th birthday. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore. We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀) I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

After the unfortunate demise, father Kody Brown and Janelle released a joint statement, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."