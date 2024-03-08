Garrison Brown's Final Disturbing Texts That Got Janelle Brown Really Stressed Have Been Revealed

Sister Wives Kody and Janelle Brown's 25-year-old son Robert Garrison Brown was found dead on Tuesday at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. New details are emerging about the apparent sudden death, Garrison sent several alarming texts before his death, according to a police report that was made available to various publications on March 6. As per EOnline, Janelle told officers that her son sent multiple employees of the Brown family messages, saying, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," per the report.

According to the complaint, Janelle requested her other children to check on Garrison when she didn't hear back, and her 22-year-old son Gabriel "Gabe" Brown promised to assist. According to the document from the police, Gabe discovered his sibling dead later. The Browns later shared a tribute to their son with a heartwrenching joint statement on Instagram: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle shared. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody's tense relationships—including his estrangement from Gabe and Garrison—were examined in the most recent season of the reality show Sister Wives. "Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house," Garrison revealed in an October episode. "I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get." Just a few days before his demise, Garrison said that he had welcomed a new cat into his family, joining the two feline companions he had taken in 2022. "Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison wrote on Instagram on Feb. 28, with the photos of the cat. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"

As per Today, the patriarch of the Brown family had already fractured his relationship with Gabe and Garrison since COVID. "It looks to me like nobody cares if I'm at home," Kody told Janelle. Later during a confessional, he said, "They don't care to answer to each other or to me. But I'm still answering to them." He was frustrated about the social lives of his sons during the pandemic. “I’m on the verge of washing my hands of it. I’m gonna have Gabriel and Garrison move out of the house," he said, though he also added he couldn’t “evict” them because his ex-wife's name was on the lease. "This is a different day and age,” Janelle had said during a confessional hoping that Kody would repair his relationship with his sons. “You don’t just kick your kids out of the house at 18 and say, ‘Hope you do good.’”