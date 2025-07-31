Futuristic or Frustrating? Tesla Diner Leaves LA Residents Furious Over Noise, Traffic, and 24/7 Chaos

Elon Musk created quite a buzz in the previous week for his alleged feud with President Donald Trump after stepping down from his administration and removing the tag as his close ally. Reportedly, the feud has caused Musk to lose £14.7 billion ($20 billion). The US news outlet Axios calculated that the losses led to somewhere around a 14% drop in Tesla’s shares since early July 2025.

Reports of Tesla losing money have been making the rounds in the media for a while. The company had suffered a setback, and there were instances of their showrooms were being vandalized. Now that he is out of it, his company continues to suffer.

Still, it is to be noted that both of Musk’s companies, SpaceX and Tesla, continue retaining hefty contracts with the US government. Meanwhile, Kristin Rose moved out earlier this year, citing disruption from the retro‑futuristic diner under construction since 2023.

As per The Daily Beast, Kristin Rose, a former resident of West Hollywood, says she was forced to move out of her apartment because of problems caused by Elon Musk’s new Tesla Diner. The diner, which opened on July 21, 2025, is located right next to her former home. Reportedly, the noise from the construction, which began in 2023, started at 4 am at dawn and disturbed her sleep. She has been living in the building for a long time now.

Bright security lights would also enter from her window and disrupt her sweet slumber. Even after the diner opened, she said the problems didn’t stop. The restaurant is open 24/7, and neighbors have complained about noise, smells from the food, and blocked views caused by two massive 45-foot movie screens. Meanwhile, further chaos from drivers also created problems for the residents.

💯🎯 We’re trying to get them banned here. The one next to us has a pool, & you’d think the people who stay there have never seen water before. I work from home & can hardly concentrate with people screaming in the pool. Honestly, WHY did you choose a “quiet” neighborhood?? — ShellsBells66 (@SLDroe) July 27, 2025

“I don’t think Tesla people are great drivers to begin with. Now there’s just a bunch of them blocking the street on both sides,” a resident named Ashley told 404. Kristin isn’t the only one to suffer because of the project, but some people in her building, called noise enforcement, and one resident said she sleeps with AirPods just to block out the noise.

Others said Tesla fans and cars have caused traffic jams in the area, making it hard even to leave their homes. A neighbor echoed the same sentiments as Kristin Rose as she said, “I don’t want to be living next to something so controversial.”

An older couple moved out prior to Kristin Rose, and more people are thinking about leaving. One neighbor said, “I don’t want to live next to something so controversial,” pointing to protests that have taken place outside the diner. For context, the Tesla Diner is a restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles operated by Tesla, Inc., which officially opened on July 24 It includes a drive-in theater. It is made in the shape of a silver flying saucer.

🚨🇺🇸TESLA DINER OPENS AT 4:20 PM WITH “EPIC” MENU Elon’s retro-futuristic diner serves Tesla Burgers and “epic” Greek yogurt parfait. Features car ordering via geofence and humanoid robots serving popcorn inside.pic.twitter.com/eqVfIbbxjB https://t.co/OLss6Jb03b — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 22, 2025

Despite reports of 11-hour waits, subpar food, and jam-packed charging stations, the concept has been sold to Americans like the ultimate futuristic dream with 75 Supercharger stalls and even robots. Creator Elon Musk has claimed that if the project gets a green light, the company is planning to expand the concept worldwide.

Yet, some Tesla fans have declared the place “disappointing.” On opening day, customers waited for their food for a reported 11 hours. There were already about 100 people in line and a dozen Tesla’s circling for one of 80 charging stalls, but even then, the burgers were soggy and the fries were overdone. In short, the reviews look like people did not have a good time, and the planning was chaotic.

Seems no one’s liking the Tesla diner food.

A burger that looks like someone sat on it, a few fries for $20

or a shriveled hotdog, drizzle of chili & 5 potato crisps for $20

Drinks extra $5/each so a charge, 2 meals + tip= $150-200 no thanks 😂 pic.twitter.com/EaDUlflnz9 — EvilMidget (@Anniebanananie1) July 28, 2025

Would you want to dine in the diner along with robots? Let us know in the comments below.