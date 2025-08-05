Fury Erupts as Convicted Pedophile Launches Bid to Replace Kristi Noem as South Dakota Governor

Public outrage has erupted across South Dakota after Terry Gleason, a 44-year-old registered Republican with a conviction for a sex crime involving a minor, announced he will run as an independent candidate in next year’s race for governor. Gleason’s announcement comes after Kristi Noem left office in January to become U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, with Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden taking over as governor.

Gleason, who lives in Chamberlain, was convicted in 2000 of raping a 15-year-old girl and spent eight years in prison. He has been on the state’s sex offender registry ever since. Speaking to KELOLAND News, Gleason claimed he is innocent of the crime, saying his relationship with the girl was consensual and that they were dating at the time.

“The worst I did is that I did date the girl, we [had a] four-year difference and the police thought I was doing something with her cause we were dating,” he told the outlet. “I pleaded guilty to it, that’s why I’m on the registry, but I did not actually commit the offence.”

When contacted by the Daily Mail, Gleason acknowledged that he was 19 when he dated the 15-year-old and that he entered a guilty plea in the case. He said his goal in running is to set an example for his children and to show that past mistakes should not automatically disqualify someone from serving in public office. While he remains a registered Republican, he is running as an independent.

The announcement has drawn swift backlash from members of the public and political observers, many of whom point to the seriousness of his conviction and the political challenges he will face. Sex offender registry records are public in South Dakota, and under state law, the listing is permanent for convictions involving minors. Critics say his history will make it nearly impossible to win voter support, particularly in a state where Republicans hold a dominant political position and where the 2026 gubernatorial race is already expected to be competitive.

The race to replace Noem is drawing attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding her departure and the timing of the campaign. Rhoden has not officially declared whether he will run for a full term, but several Republican candidates are expected to enter the race. Democrats are also preparing to field a nominee, making the 2026 election a multi-candidate contest that could include multiple independents.

South Dakota has had few instances of serious candidates for high office with criminal sexual convictions, but the cases that do exist remain politically toxic. The state has not seen someone with Gleason’s background attempt a gubernatorial run in decades, and many see his campaign as unlikely to gain significant traction.

Gleason has not released a detailed platform outlining his positions on issues beyond his calls for inclusivity and second chances. His candidacy, however, has already become a flashpoint in the broader conversation about redemption, accountability, and the limits of public forgiveness in politics.

The 2026 South Dakota gubernatorial election is set for November 3, 2026, with a potential primary season next year that will clarify the field. For now, Gleason’s announcement has ensured that the campaign will include a controversial figure whose criminal history is certain to remain a central focus in the months ahead.