Funeral Home Owner Faces Sentencing After Hiding Bodies, Giving Families Fake Ashes

A former funeral home owner in the United States, Carie Hallford, is currently asking a judge for mercy as she faces prison for her scandalous crimes. Hallford claimed that she was a “scared and desperate mother” who was manipulated and forced by her ex-husband into disturbing deeds.

According to reports from Associated Press, Carie Hallford is being sentenced on Monday. She admitted to helping hide nearly 200 decomposing bodies in a building connected to her family business. She and her former husband, Jon Hallford, owned Return to Nature Funeral Home, where prosecutors say they stored about 190 bug-infested, fluid-leaking bodies between 2019 and 2023. Despite taking over $130,000 from families for funeral services, the duo hid the bodies instead of properly cremating or burying them.

Investigators also discovered that Jon and Carie Hallford gave families fake ashes, instead of the cremated remains. It has been reported that at times, the urns given to relatives were filled with concrete mix, and in certain cases, wrong bodies were buried.

Owners of Colorado funeral home where 190 bodies found ordered to pay $950m

Jon and Carie Hallford found liable as court rules for victims’ families – but amount unlikely to be paid outhttps://t.co/RHuS2CrNO3 — Tom Williams (@tommyboy0690) August 6, 2024

According to the DOJ, Carie Hallford pleaded guilty in federal court in August 2025. She pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Back then, she admitted to cheating customers and defrauding the federal government out of nearly $900,000 in pandemic small-business aid.

Later on, prosecutors informed that the former couple used the money for luxury spending instead of running their funeral business. The duo bought vehicles, cryptocurrency, and even expensive items from brands like Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

Meanwhile, Carie Hallford’s sentencing will be decided by the U.S. District Judge Nina Y. Wang. So far, federal guidelines suggest that the 48-year-old woman could receive up to 8 years in prison because she had no previous criminal history.

However, the grieving families and the government lawyers are urging the judge to sentence her to 15 years. Arguing that the crime was extremely serious, people are rallying against Carie Hallford, as she begs for leniency.

189 Bodies Rotting — Families Got FAKE Ashes

A Colorado funeral home operated for years as a house of horrors, deceiving hundreds of grieving families while 189 bodies rotted in a 2,500-square-foot facility, with operators Jon and Carie Hallford now facing up to 20 years in… — Elena (@helen44767171) February 12, 2026

Even Hallford’s defense team says she should receive a lighter sentence. Her lawyer, Robert Charles Melihercik, told the court that Hallford was actually manipulated into the crimes by her husband.

In court documents, Melihercik argued that Hallford’s actions were motivated by “fear and severe anxiety”, as her former husband used “classic instruments of domestic violence” to control her. However, Jon Hallford’s former attorney, Adam Steigerwald, has declined to comment on the abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, the alleged violence later led Hallford to file for divorce in November 2024 after she was jailed. As she was kept out of reach from her husband’s constant calls and texts, allowing the “fog in her mind from the years of abuse” to lift, Hallford decided to get a divorce.

Now, her attorney is using this decision to fight for a shorter prison sentence, claiming that she acted under influence rather than by her own volition. Melihercik also stressed that a shorter prison sentence would allow Hallford to return to work sooner and repay the money taken from victims.

While Carie Hallford awaits Monday’s federal sentencing, she’s also facing a separate state sentence that could bring 25 to 35 years in prison when she appears in court again next month. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Jon Hallford was sentenced to 20 years in the federal case and 40 years in the state case.