Man Dismembered Girlfriend and Hid Remains Under Bed, Then Claimed She Took Her Own Life — Arrested

Trigger Warning: The following contains mention of self harm and violence. Readers’ discretion advised.

Luis Antonio Mendez Hernandez, a 19-year-old man from Colorado, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of tampering with a deceased human body for brutally murdering his girlfriend, Griselda Amarilis Lopez-Racancoj.

According to The Law and Crime Network, the man has been accused of killing and dismembering Lopez-Racancoj, who was also his baby mama, inside their home, hiding her remains beneath their bed, and telling cops that she took her own life.

The Frisco Police Department revealed that officers responded to a “medical emergency” call at a local residence shortly after midnight on Monday, December 29, 2025. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders discovered Lopez-Racancoj’s body.

Authorities reportedly obtained a search warrant due to “circumstances on the scene” before taking Hernandez into custody later that day. Despite the arrest, the probable cause affidavit in the case remained sealed until District Judge Reed W. Owens opened the document on Wednesday, January 21.

Luis Antonio Mendez Hernandez appeared in court on the afternoon of December 30, 2025- suspect who was taken into custody by Frisco Police on December 29, 2025 in connection with the discovery of a deceased female at a Frisco residence. More info at https://t.co/bLyWkt6H8i — Town of Frisco Government (@TownofFrisco) December 31, 2025



The Summit Daily obtained a copy of the affidavit, which provided details about the gruesome crime and Hernandez’s eventual arrest. Per the document, after officers and medics arrived at the house, two female residents informed they saw someone under the bed in Hernandez and Lopez-Racancoj’s room.

When authorities searched the room, they found the woman’s dismembered body inside a white trash bag “stuffed” and hidden under the bed. Investigators also found a 6-inch steak knife covered in blood inside a closet in Hernandez’s room.

They also spotted blood patterns in pillows that mirrored that of being “held to a person’s face.” Meanwhile, one resident told the cops that Lopez-Racancoj allegedly broke up with Hernandez on the night of December 27, 2025, noting that the woman was not seen since the couple had a fight that evening.

The resident also claimed that she saw Hernandez with visible scratch marks on his neck and chest on the morning of December 29. Another reporter revealed how they received “strange” text messages from Hernandez on the night of December 28, where he claimed Lopez-Racancoj was suicidal.

Meanwhile in Frisco, COLORADO A lone suspect is accused of murder and tampering with a body after a woman was found under suspicious circumstances late Monday in Frisco.

Luis Antonio Mendez Hernandez appeared in Summit County court today, where Judge Reed Owens found probable… pic.twitter.com/IMWVEXCE8k — Jill Runty (@jill_runty) January 2, 2026



During his post-Miranda interview with investigators, Hernandez said he returned home from work around 11 PM on December 27, 2025, took a shower, and headed to bed with an already-sleeping Lopez-Racancoj.

The man went on to claim that he woke up at around 3 AM to feed their crying child from a bottle before going back to bed. Once he snuggled closer to his girlfriend, he allegedly found her cold and “obviously deceased.”

Reports suggest Hernandez said he could not call 911 right away due to “shock” and being scared of getting blamed for the woman’s death. He then alleged that Lopez-Racancoj was being harassed by another man and claimed that she may have killed herself.

The man also said that he first wrapped Lopez-Racancoj’s body in a blanket and hid her under their body before searching how to get rid of the corpse on Google. He also refused to discuss anything regarding Lopez-Racancoj’s injuries and claimed the scratches on his neck and chest noticed by their roommate were self-inflicted.

Hernandez is currently being held in Summit County Jail on a $5 million bond. He is facing one count each of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and second-degree murder. Details of his next court appearance are awaited.