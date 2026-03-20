Funding Delays And Global Tensions Cloud World Cup Security Planning

The FIFA World Cup, to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in June and July, may become a target for security threats. According to Reuters, the event may become a target for criminals and extremists.

Meanwhile, there is a delay of hundreds of millions of dollars in security funding ahead of World Cup preparations. The $625 million grant has been delayed and was supposed to be part of a Republican-backed spending bill passed last July. The funds were supposed to be allocated by Jan. 30. As a result, the delay has raised further security concerns.

An earlier briefing highlighted the risk of an attack on transportation, raising concerns among residents and visitors. Officials linked the concerns to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

According to another intelligence report, potential attacks may target railroad infrastructure.

Reuters: Iran is in talks with FIFA to move its 2026 World Cup matches from the US to Mexico over security concerns. Iran FA president Mehdi Taj says the team will not travel to the US unless safety is guaranteed.#Iran #FIFA #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/JAm3tBn2Qk — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) March 17, 2026

Also, there were rumors of overseas FIFA fans willing to cancel their tickets after ICE killed Renee Nicole Good. The narrative has since shifted from the ICE immigration crackdown to broader safety concerns amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

However, FIFA denied these claims, calling them fake news. The spokesperson added, “No physical tickets have been handed over to customers by FIFA so far, and there is no bulk cancellation.”

Security at large-scale events such as the World Cup, one of the world’s biggest sporting events, is typically intense. Officials are typically on high alert, but the recent attack on Iran has added further pressure. Officials warn of possible retaliatory attacks from Iran, including threats from potential sleeper cells.

US officials warn of delayed security funding and tight timelines as preparations for the World Cup fall behind, raising concerns about readiness for large-scale events across the host cities https://t.co/kdloH61pbM pic.twitter.com/NwxV2YSPu7 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2026

According to organizers, they have not received the funds, which could have been used to strengthen security preparations. Host cities must prepare in advance and develop plans to safeguard attendees in case of potential attacks.

Multiple organizing officials told Reuters that growing security concerns are complicating preparations. Mike Sena, president of the National Fusion Center Association, said the grant distribution could take months, delaying the purchase of needed equipment and technology.

Trump’s partial and full travel bans on several countries, combined with nationwide anti-ICE protests, could create challenges for many. Considering these factors, Iran and several other countries are reportedly in talks with FIFA to move matches to Mexico.