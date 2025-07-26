Trump’s Travel Ban Strikes Out Venezuelan Teens—Little League Team Shut Out of World Series

Trump‘s travel ban has left the Venezuelan Little League baseball team disheartened to say the least! They were not allowed entry to the US despite qualifying for the Senior League Baseball World Series. They’ll be missing from the series on Saturday in South Carolina.

Due to the travel ban, they won’t be able to participate in the World Series like they had hoped and worked so hard for. According to the president of Cacique Mara Little League, they were denied a visa applicable even when they applied two weeks in advance.

All travelers who come from Venezuela have a restricted and banned entry to the US under Trump’s rule. The president of the league, stated that the players are demoralized. He said that they just wanted to honor Latin America and Venezuela.

US Denies Visas To Venezuelan Little League Baseball Team https://t.co/aLR3YYWYo2 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 25, 2025



They are just 15-year-olds who wanted to win the World Cup. They have worked so hard for it, and all they know is how to play baseball. These kids cannot be a security threat to the US.

Little League International finds this disappointing, too, for the young athletes. Since the Venezuelan team cannot join the series, a Little League team from Victoria, Mexico, will be replacing them.

#21Jul | La Liga Pequeña Cacique Mara denunció que el gobierno de Estados Unidos negó el #20Jul la visa a los peloteros venezolanos que representarían a Latinoamérica en el Mundial Senior de Pequeñas Ligas, que se realizará entre el #26Jul y el #2Ago en Carolina del Sur, Estados… pic.twitter.com/iVku52tr9z — El Diario (@eldiario) July 21, 2025



Venezuela’s Deputy Minister, William Castillo, blamed Marco Rubio for the visa being denied. These 15-year-olds were scheduled to participate in the baseball championship. They deserved better, and this is an attack on Venezuela.

He added that this is a restrictive measure. Earlier this month, a similar thing happened with the women’s national volleyball Cuban team when they were denied visas and they could not compete in the tournament.

Trump Denies Visas To Venezuela LITTLE LEAGUE Team To Play In Their World Series. Really? https://t.co/iM3wvo13Jw — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 26, 2025



Trump’s travel ban is targeted towards foreign nationals from countries including Cuba, Venezuela, Togo and Laos to name a few. This ban is partial while there is a complete ban from Chad, Haiti, Iran, Libra, Sudan and Yemen.

Countries under a partial ban are supposed to have visa exceptions from the travel ban. However, this time the baseball team suffered from visa denial.

Upcoming sports events hosted by the US will be the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, so we’ll see which countries get the visa to participate. Overall, the decision is dependent on Rubio.