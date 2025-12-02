‘Full Travel Ban on Every Damn Country’: Kristi Noem Escalates Immigration Push”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says she wants the Trump administration to impose the most sweeping travel ban yet, calling for restrictions on “every damn country” she believes is sending criminals into the United States.

Noem made the announcement Monday in a post on X after meeting with President Donald Trump. “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” she wrote. Trump later shared the post on Truth Social without adding a comment.

I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies. Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign…

In the same message, Noem used stark language to defend her position. “Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom — not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE,” she said.

A source familiar with the proposal told NBC News that roughly 30 countries could be included in the draft travel ban, and the list may grow. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed only that “we will be announcing the list soon.”

Noem and the Trump regime cabinet let out an evil laugh about ruining immigrants' Christmases. She says they are about to hire their 10,000th ICE goon – with a budget bigger than most military budgets.

The push follows the shooting of two National Guard members last week in Washington, D.C., where troops have been patrolling Metro stations. One guard member died and the other remains in critical condition. Officials identified the suspect as an Afghan national who entered the U.S. legally in September 2021 after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The shooting triggered a fresh round of immigration crackdowns from the administration. Hours after the attack, Trump said the U.S. must “re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden” and remove “any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.”

DHS: IT'S A PRIVILEGE, NOT A RIGHT, TO COME TO THE U.S. Assistant Sec of DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, amplifies DHS's message that coming to the U.S. is a privilege, not a right. She backs Trump and Sec. Noem's push to screen "countries of concern" and demand that immigrants be…

The following day, he posted that he planned to “permanently pause” all immigration from what he called “third world countries,” signaling even broader restrictions may be coming. And it seems as if Noem is right beside him as he sets the wheels in motion.

In fact, Noem’s recommendation adds another layer to a growing list of immigration actions this year. In June, Trump signed a proclamation blocking entry to nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. In October, the administration cut the annual refugee admissions cap to 7,500, the lowest in U.S. history. A Federal Register memo said those limited slots would be “primarily allocated” to white South Africans.

FACT-CHECK: The reduction in 2 million immigrants is a difficult figure to corroborate and could include immigrants who were deported and who left the country voluntarily.

The latest push for a travel ban is expected to generate significant debate once DHS releases the full list of targeted countries. For now, officials have not outlined how quickly the ban could be implemented or how it will interact with the existing restrictions already in place.

As the investigation into the National Guard shooting continues, makeshift memorials in Washington have grown, with flowers placed outside Farragut West Metro station where troops had been stationed. For Noem, the incident has become the central example in her call for sweeping action.

Her message to Trump was blunt. And the administration’s response so far suggests more announcements are coming.