Here's All You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Love Life: From Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet

Who Is Kylie Jenner Dating? A Look at Her Love Life!

Kylie Jenner, the youngest among the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, holds a prominent global status as one of today's most renowned young women. Embracing her identity as a 'self-made billionaire' and a mother of two, she unabashedly displays her opulent existence on social media, even showcasing glimpses of her former boyfriends. Her romantic history is notably interwoven with men from the entertainment sector, including rappers Travis Scott and Tyga. Recently, she has been linked to Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet. For those wondering, here's an all-inclusive compilation of Kylie Jenner's past relationships.

1. Timothée Chalamet

In April, Jenner and Chalamet's connection initially surfaced when his vehicle was seen at her residence. At the time, an insider in Jenner's circle informed People that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and Timothée Chalamet were spending time together to understand each other better. Although there has been no official statement from the duo about their alleged relationship, they were pictured together on June 1 at a Chalamet family barbecue, per Popsugar. Despite some recent breakup speculations, reports suggest their bond remains solid as of August.

2. Drake

Following her breakup with Scott in 2019, an insider informed People that Jenner had been engaging in social interactions with Drake. The source emphasized their longstanding friendship and close ties with the family. One friend disclosed that they had been "flirting and hanging out" after Jenner's split with Scott in October. While some insiders maintained they were strictly "just friends," their relationship escalated after Jenner attended the rapper's 33rd birthday celebration, followed by his Halloween event, where she stayed late.

3. Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie's initial connection emerged in April 2017, marked by hand-holding at Coachella. Subsequently, they were frequently seen in public together. In less than a year, the duo welcomed their first child, Stormi. In August 2021, news circulated about their second pregnancy, culminating in the birth of their son, Aire, on February 2, 2022. Despite reuniting, the couple once again parted ways in December 2022. "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did," a source told People.

4. Tyga

Jenner's first long-term relationship was with rapper Tyga. They crossed paths at Kylie's 16th birthday event and officially commenced dating in August 2015. The union between Jenner and Tyga drew significant scrutiny due to their age difference – he was 24 while she was 17. Despite this, their bond endured, marked by notable moments such as Tyga presenting Jenner with a lavish Ferrari 482 Italia worth $320,000 for her 18th birthday. They appeared on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and in Tyga's music videos. Despite intermittent splits and reconciliations, their final breakup occurred in April 2017, per Popsugar.

5. Miles Richie

May 2014 brought about dating speculations when Kylie Jenner was captured tattooing the hand of Miles Richie, the son of music legend Lionel Richie. A video from TMZ portrayed a green-haired Jenner holding Miles' hand while seemingly inscribing her initials on him. This act, often associated with love, ignited conjecture about their relationship status. The following month, Jenner and Richie were photographed in a car together, displaying closeness, as per Popsugar.

6. Jaden Smith

While never confirming a romantic relationship with Jaden Smith, Jenner's interactions with him suggested more than mere friendship. In April 2013, Smith, then 14, revealed to Wonderland Magazine that they spent time together across cities, describing her visits to New York and London as remarkable surprises. He emphasized their strong friendship, labeling her as one of his best friends. Jenner reciprocated the sentiment for Smith's 15th birthday in July 2013, sharing a photo and a caption dedicated to her "best friend."

7. Cody Simpson

Back in 2011, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling was linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson. Yet, neither confirmed the relationship during that period. In later years, when images of the two embracing reappeared, the "On My Mind" vocalist addressed the reasons behind their relationship not progressing with the reality star. "The whole K-O-D-Y thing didn't really work out for me," he quipped on E!'s Hello Ross about the short-lived romance.

