Full-Time Nanny Reveals the Unexpected Rules of Her Profession

The world is developing at a rapid pace, with new career opportunities emerging every now and then. With many parents remaining busy in their professional commitments, the role of a childcare provider has gained much importance in recent times. Nicole Palmer, a full-time nanny, shares that this job comes with some unexpected rules and responsibilities.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Palmer said that she began working as a part-time nanny while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in childhood and special education. However, she decided to switch from the classroom setting in the post-COVID era, after realizing how overwhelming traditional classrooms can be.

She believed that her work could be more rewarding if she could work one-on-one with children. The 24-year-old said, “Building close relationships with both children and their families showed me how impactful high-quality childcare is.” Banking on this belief, she decided to make a transition from teaching to full-time nannying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole💌 (@nicole.k.palmer)

After establishing herself in this profession, Palmer noticed that the field lacked accessible information. Palmer decided to spread awareness about the job and help interested people meet professional standards and overcome the challenges they might face. Following this, she started posting videos about the same on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Her videos not only discuss nanny contracts and the overall quality of her work, but also showcase the realities of the job. She emphasizes on the need to follow small routines and activities that build trust and care with the parents and their children.

In a video, Palmer shared three ways to level up one’s game as a nanny. For instance, she stated that having additional education in related fields is important to impress the children’s families. She explains, “Any additional training or certification is just going to make you more marketable and make your resume stronger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole💌 (@nicole.k.palmer)

Step two includes mastering the interview process and build a strong resume that includes letters of recommendation from previous employers. The final step, according to her, is to build a professional network and make more connections through conversations with various people.

Marketing one’s skills properly will help them get better opportunities on online platforms, she added.

Palmer realized that her job can be isolating and that she can feel lost if she does not remain connected to a community that understands her line of work. She said, “I began sharing my knowledge to connect with other nannies and try to help fill that gap. The response has been incredible.”

She mentioned that she receives daily messages from nannies who can relate to her content, helping them “feel validated and supported.” Their warm feedback motivates her to research and share more content which they can watch and learn from, Palmer noted.

In addition, Palmer also acknowledged that her work is often undervalued. She said that people in her profession should be treated with more respect. This, she added, would help them feel more validated without needing to justify their work. She explained that treating nannies as real professionals and paying them fairly would help both families and their children thrive.