From Taunts to Truce? Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Ready to Talk to Trump Before Taking Office

Zohran Mamdani is ready to shake on it if Donald Trump is. The New York mayor-elect said he’s looking forward to mending fences with the president before taking office. He also noted how and why the relationship will be “critical” during his stint.

Mamdani hasn’t held his tongue when it comes to challenging the President. The self-described Democratic Socialist ended up giving a snarky shoutout to Trump in his acceptance speech.

Mamdani in his speech : “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.” 🫢🫢

pic.twitter.com/PzvoVFMXmS — Mini (@perfectminz) November 6, 2025

“So, Donald Trump, since I know you are watching,” he began before giving his 4-worded slam. “Turn the volume up,” the 34-year-old said, which was met with a loud round of cheering from the audience.

Days after the election, Mamdani appeared to take a softer tone toward the 79-year-old president, known for turning rivals into enemies.

In an interview with NBC New York, the mayor-elect noted that he would be ready to have a conversation with Trump. He also acknowledged how the relationship between the White House and the City Hall “will be critical to the success of the city.”

“[If] President Trump wants to speak about lowering the cost of living or delivering cheaper groceries, like he ran on [in 2024], I’m there to have that conversation,” Mamdani admitted. He also shared that his work as Mayor will be to work in the best interest of people who call NYC their home.

“Wherever there is a possibility for working together toward that end, I’m ready, and if [the administration’s policies] are to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight,” he added.

Trump, on the other hand, has made no attempt to hide his feelings towards Mamdani while even labelling him as a “communist.” Before the results of the mayoral elections were announced, the President threatened dire consequences in case Mamdani was elected by the people.

Trump warned that he wouldn’t hesitate to withhold federal funding for the state and even threatened to carry out a federal takeover if Zohran Mamdani won. On another occasion, he called the 34-year-old a “stupid person” while calling out Jews who would vote for him.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” the President penned in a controversial post on Truth Social.

To make the rift worse, Trump strongly endorsed Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor and an opponent of Mamdani’s in the mayoral elections. The President once again took to his social media platform to note how, regardless of whether you like Cuomo or not, New Yorkers should be voting for him.

Trump chuckles as he tells Americans not to worry about Mamdani. “We’ll take care of it, don’t worry about it.” Trump doesn’t seem the slightest bit concerned. Trump recognizes the value in not interrupting his enemy while they are making a mistake. pic.twitter.com/lXzpHeffee — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 5, 2025

“You really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job,” he wrote. Trump then went on to allege that the former Governor was capable of things that Mamdani was not.

But ever since the 34-year-old was elected as the Mayor, even the President seems to have taken a step back in his apparent disapproval. “I hope it works out for New York,” Trump noted while adding, “We’ll help him a little bit, maybe.” Whether the two can truly let bygones be bygones remains to be seen.