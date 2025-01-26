Deaths of stars like Michael Jackson and Robin Williams left the world startled. Fans and family members alike were struggling to understand what caused the untimely demises of these celebrities while coming to terms with them being gone.

The autopsy results gave the world answers about some of these celebrities’ mysterious deaths. Here is a list of stars that passed away under mysterious circumstances only for their autopsies to reveal the reason behind their death.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was found dead at his Los Angeles home on June 25, 2009. His cause of death was declared to be acute propofol intoxication. The Mayo Clinic website describes Propofol as a prescription drug used to help with “relax or sleep before and during surgery or other medical procedures.”

The medicine was administered by Dr. Conrad Murray. Murray had prescribed the pop star a deadly dose of the drug which led to his demise. Murray was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The autopsy conducted on Jackson’s body revealed that there was nothing “anatomically wrong” with him. The autopsy results also revealed that the star had consumed multiple other drugs along with Propofol. Diazepam, lidocaine, midazolam, and ephedrine were found in his body.

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher who was best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise passed away in 2016. The actress got a cardiac arrest while she was on a flight. She was later taken to the hospital where she passed away 5 days later.

An official report stated the cause of the star’s death to be sleep apnea. It was later revealed in a toxicology report that Fisher’s bloodstream contained multiple drugs. Cocaine, methadone, and, MDMA were found in the reports. The star had also consumed alcohol and opiates on the day of the heart attack.

Prince

Prince Rogers Nelson also known as simply Prince was an American singer-songwriter and musician. The musician was found dead in a lift at his Paisley Park estate which has now been turned into a museum.

I’m sorry things are terrible. Here is a photo of Prince in a cozy sweater and glasses. pic.twitter.com/fNVw9mr4ts — Jessica Ritchey (jmritchey.bsky.social) (@Ruby_Stevens) September 7, 2017

The singer was pronounced dead at 57 and the cause of death was stated to be a fentanyl overdose. Reports stated that his bloodstream had an “exceedingly high” level of the synthetic opioid. The reports also revealed that Prince had 450 micrograms of the drug in his body.

Britanny Murphy

Britanny Murphy passed away when she was only 32 years old. The world was left baffled at the sudden death of the star. Initially, it was reported that the actress had passed away from pneumonia.

The coroner’s report later explained that Murphy’s menstrual cycle had caused her to develop an iron deficiency. The iron deficiency in turn led to a very weak immune system. Brittany’s father who was still not convinced by the reports, commissioned a lab testing years after the star’s death.

The new reports shockingly revealed that the actress’s hair contained traces of high heavy metals levels. Rumours suggested that the late actress might have been poisoned by someone.

What was even more shocking was that the actress’ husband Simon Monjack passed away due to a similar cause 5 months after she did. The cause of Monjack’s death was also stated to be acute pneumonia and severe anaemia.

Robin Williams

The beloved Dead Poet’s Society actor died on August 11, 2014, which left fans shocked fans worldwide. It was revealed that Robin had committed suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California. The coroner’s result revealed that the star had Lewy body dementia.

This is still the coolest picture of Robin Williams I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/A6HHWaF0Io — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) January 6, 2025

This type of dementia is the second most common after Alzheimer’s. “Lewy body dementia causes a decline in mental abilities that gradually gets worse over time,” states the Mayo Clinic website. One of the symptoms of Lewy body dementia is hallucinations. The star died at the age of 63.