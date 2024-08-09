Robin Williams Once Said Joe Biden is an 'Idiot' and Mockingly Called Him 'Rambling Joe'

A video popped up online again of the late comedian and actor Robin Williams making fun of Joe Biden. The clip is from a stand-up show he did back in 2009. In it, Williams is joking about how Biden sometimes says things that don't come out quite right. Williams doesn’t hold back at all in the video. He starts by calling Biden "rambling Joe" and goes on to say, "Joe says s*** that even people with Tourette's go, 'No. What is going on?'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Natkin

The comedian then delivers a stinging comparison. "Joe is like your uncle who's on a new drug and hasn't got the dosage right," Williams quips. He follows this with a reference to one of Biden's famous slip-ups from 2008: "'I'm proud to work with Barack America.' He's not a superhero, you idiot!" At the time of Williams' performance, Biden was in his first term as vice president under Barack Obama. Even then, Biden was known for his verbal missteps. This reputation has followed him into his presidency.

“We will always have comedy as long as we have Joe Biden.”



-Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/UMFa7cK3ni — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) May 13, 2024

The resurfaced video at the time, sparked renewed interest in Biden's gaffes. Many social media shared and commented on the clip. It's worth noting that Williams, who passed away in 2014, was known for his equal-opportunity comedy. He didn't just target Biden in his routines. In fact, Williams also made jokes about Donald Trump.

One more: Robin Williams on Joe Biden



pic.twitter.com/wTmAGK74v9 — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) July 21, 2024

In 2012, Williams described Trump as "a scary man" and "the Wizard of Oz" because "he plays Monopoly with real f****** buildings." He also poked fun at Trump's distinctive hairstyle, saying, "I believe the hair is 'the Donald.' I believe the body is the maintenance system for the hair." When Eric Trump shared Williams' Biden-themed video in 2020, the comedian's daughter, Zelda Williams, responded. She tweeted, "While we're 'reminiscing' (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it's much more 'savage,'" as per Newsweek.

Things have really taken a wild turn as we get closer to the election. President Biden said he’s not running again and he’s throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic pick. Harris is now going head-to-head with former President Trump. Even though Biden decided to step out of the race, his time as president has been full of a lot of moments where he’s messed up while talking. Even Biden himself warned people "I am a gaffe machine" in December 2018, when questioned about his election campaign's risks, as per The Guardian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

From mixing up European presidents to misidentifying his own Vice President Harris at a recent news conference, the 81-year-old has made numerous errors in declarations, speeches, and public comments. In several cases, White House personnel had to make revisions to official transcripts to align the president's comments with public policy stances or to completely modify the meaning of his statements. These slip-ups have got people talking a lot about whether Biden is mentally sharp enough to do the job as president. Republicans, especially Trump, have been all over this, pointing out Biden's age and how often he messes up when he speaks.