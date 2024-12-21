Brittany Murphy’s Father Believed She Was ‘Murdered’ Years After Her Death: “I Have a Feeling...”

The mysterious and tragic death of actress Brittany Murphy in December 2009 left a lingering sense of heartbreak and intrigue. Over the years, her father, Angelo Bertolotti, became one of the most vocal critics of the official narrative, firmly believing his daughter’s death was no accident. Bertolotti once said, "I have a feeling this was definitely a homicide. It's poison. I know that." He added, "I'm not going to rest until my daughter's untimely demise is properly investigated." Fifteen years later, the debate around Murphy’s death persists. Bertolotti passed away in 2019 without finding the answers he sought, as reported by Business Insider.

But his persistent belief that his daughter was murdered keeps the spotlight on a case that continues to captivate the public’s imagination. Bertolotti said in one of his final interviews, "Vicious rumors, spread by tabloids, unfairly smeared Brittany's reputation. My daughter was neither anorexic nor a drug junkie, as they repeatedly implied will not rest until the truth about these tragic events is told. There will be justice for Brittany." Murphy celebrated for her vibrant roles in films like Clueless and 8 Mile, was just 32 years old when she collapsed in her Hollywood Hills home.

The official cause of death was listed as pneumonia, severe anemia, and multiple drug intoxication—the latter stemming from over-the-counter and prescription medications. However, for Bertolotti, these findings never provided closure. His suspicions led him to commission independent toxicology tests, which yielded startling results. The tests reportedly found high levels of heavy metals in Murphy’s hair samples—substances often associated with rat poison. This revelation fueled theories that Murphy might have been poisoned. Adding to the mystery, just five months after Murphy’s death, her husband, Simon Monjack, also passed away in eerily similar circumstances—reportedly from pneumonia and anemia.

The uncanny similarities between their deaths deepened suspicions. Many began questioning if the couple had been the victims of foul play, or if toxic mold in their home could have been a silent killer. As per ABC News, the report reads, "Testing the hair strand sample identified as 'back of the head' we have detected ten (10) heavy metals at levels above the WHO high levels recommendation. If we were to eliminate the possibility of a simultaneous accidental heavy metals exposure to the sample donor then the only logical explanation would be an exposure to these metals (toxins) administered by a third party perpetrator with likely criminal intent."

Despite Bertolotti’s efforts to uncover the truth, authorities dismissed the poisoning claims, maintaining that there was no evidence of foul play. The toxic mold theory was also met with skepticism, with experts noting that the symptoms described did not align with mold exposure. Cyril Wecht, a renowned forensic pathologist, weighed in on the controversy, noting that while the findings were unusual, they were not definitive proof of poisoning. Wecht said, "How could [Brittany] have developed such an advanced state of pneumonia and such an incredible state of iron deficiency? Where in the world was her mother, her husband? Why didn't she receive proper medical care?"