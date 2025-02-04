From Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori—Is Kanye West Using His Wives for Publicity?

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have made quite an appearance at the Grammy Awards this Sunday and everyone is talking about them for a number of reasons. But let us all face it, that was their goal! Since their arrival at the red carpet, social media platforms and netizens haven’t stopped talking about the duo.

Throughout Kanye’s career, his modus operand has been to evoke strong reactions be it his interruption at award show speeches, offensive social media posts, public rants or through his wife’s outfits. The 2025 Grammy awards were no different.

The way Bianca Censori has degrees, is smart, and had a suitable career before Kanye and somehow they met and now she walks naked in public is so sad and tragic. pic.twitter.com/yUt0KH7jhg — stephanie (@estephaniiaa_) February 3, 2025

The duo, who married in Jan 2023, made a shocking appearance on the red carpet on Feb 3. Kanye entered the red carpet with Censori who wore a completely see-through mini body hugging dress that revealed, well, everything. Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, stood beside him fully covered from head to toe in all black.

Bianca Censori, entered the event wearing a black fur coat which she stripped immediately and revealed her sheer dress. Which made her look uncomfortable and many on social media felt that the fashion hardly made any sense.

What led to a wave of conversations on social media was how uncomfortable and fearful Bianca looked as soon as she stripped her coat. Some users are also of the view that it was Kanye who actually forced Bianca to wear or ‘not wear’ that attire. Kanye is known for infamous gimmicks and audiences feel this is just another one of his gimmicks.

However, one thing is for sure, Kanye West seems to have changed drastically in the past few years since his much-talked-about fight with ex-wife Kim Kardashian aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2019. The scene included the night before Met Gala 2019, when Kanye declared that Kim’s figure-hugging Thierry Mugler wet dress was “too sexy” to wear.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” West told Kardashian. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now… about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?”

In response to him, Kim stood her ground, she told her husband, “So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress,” she said.

Kanye’s wife’s name is Bianca “Censori” but does anything BUT censor herself 😭 — Rak (@vvsrak) February 2, 2025

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye replied. The argument was just an early glimpse into the increasing ideological divide between the couple who then announced their divorce in 2021. This was after West’s controversial, and conservative presidential campaign in 2020.

After the episode aired, Kim received massive appreciation from her fans who praised her for sticking to her decision and not giving in to her husband’s controlling behavior. “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” the SKIMS founder told him before he stormed out.

Kim K’s 2019 look was iconic, she really ate it up here 😍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RuexSur6JN — “it is not wow, do your findings!” (@_Chxrie_) September 13, 2021

It looks like Kanye West was the one who came up with this idea of the world seeing Bianca, his wife in a revealing outfit. West did walk the red carpet with Kim on the Met Gala red carpet and we saw him make quite an appearance with Censori’s exposing looks. However, the moment understandably raises a concern about West’s treatment of his wives and his desire to control the way they dress. Given what we know about his first marriage, it’s understandable to approach his current relationship with caution.