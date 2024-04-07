From Johnny Depp to Taylor Swift, Here Are 10 Celebs Who Were Terrible to Their Partners

10 Celebrities That Have Treated Their Partner Like Trash in the Past

Navigating love can become significantly challenging when you are a celebrity and living life in the public eye. While relationships in Hollywood are often brief, some celebrities are particularly notorious for being terrible partners. From cheating scandals and contentious divorces to public conflicts, lawsuits, and allegations of mistreatment, their relationships are cautionary tales of the pitfalls of fame and fortune. Here are ten famous personalities who have made a name for being toxic partners and have hence dominated Tinseltown gossip.

1. Johnny Depp

During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial in 2022, intimate details of their tumultuous relationship became public knowledge. Depp had sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she penned in December 2018, where she discussed her experience as a survivor of sexual abuse, as reported by TODAY. The trial followed the emergence of a photo showing Heard with red bruising on her face, which she attributed to Depp hitting her with his iPhone. However, in 2022, Depp emerged victorious in the lawsuit, receiving $10.4 million in damages.

2. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey was 23 when she married Tommy Mottola, 43, in a lavish ceremony in Manhattan. However, their marriage didn't last, and they were officially divorced by 1998, according to Hello Magazine. Reports suggest that the relationship was so abusive that Carey had to seek permission to leave the house. She also endured a traumatic child abuse investigation and a highly publicized mental breakdown. Following their divorce, Carey allegedly began treating her romantic partners poorly, with fiancé James Packer bearing the brunt. Subsequently, in 2016, Carey allegedly threw Packer's laptop out of a window because he played a Beyoncé song.

3. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's romantic history is filled with A-list names. He was married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie and has had numerous high-profile relationships and flings, as reported by Page Six. According to his ex-wives, Pitt appears to be the dominating one in his relationships. During his marriage to Aniston, rumors swirled about an affair with co-star Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Those turned out to be true, but after raising six kids together, Pitt and Jolie called it quits in 2016, and a tumultuous breakup and custody battle followed.

4. Justin Bieber

According to PEOPLE, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez shared one of Hollywood's most well-known on-again, off-again relationships. Their tumultuous romance lasted for two years before their first breakup, and this pattern continued for another five years until their final split in 2018. Bieber was reportedly not the most ideal boyfriend to Gomez. During Gomez's struggle with Lupus, Bieber faced legal troubles, including arrest for drunk driving and resisting arrest. In an interview, Gomez's mother also expressed her disapproval of Bieber.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, a leading figure in Hollywood, understood the challenges of finding love, as reported by US Weekly. As his career soared, so did the scrutiny of his relationships. In 2001, amidst his deepening involvement with Scientology, Cruise unexpectedly filed for divorce from Nicole Kidman after a decade of marriage. His subsequent relationship with Katie Holmes was even more unconventional. Holmes was said to have been required to adhere to a strict set of unusual marriage rules, including maintaining complete silence during labor.

6. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has often found herself in the spotlight, especially over her romantic endeavors, according to TheThings. Rumors circulated about the actress being physically abusive towards her boyfriend, actor Evan Peters. In 2013, Roberts was arrested for allegedly assaulting Peters in Canada. Despite reports of Peters sustaining a bloody nose and bite marks, he chose not to press charges, and Roberts was subsequently released. Additionally, in an interview, an insider claimed that Roberts had brought her relationship issues onto the set.

7. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, known for her biting remarks and tendency to criticize her former partners through her hit songs, doesn't always reflect well in the stories her exes have shared, as reported by Nicki Swift. Swift once famously called out Joe Jonas for allegedly breaking up with her over a 27-second phone call, but Jonas later claimed that she was the one who hung up on him. Harry Styles also reportedly received a passive-aggressive mention during an MTV VMA acceptance speech. John Mayer was similarly embarrassed by Swift's song Dear John.

8. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's romantic life has been a topic of fascination since he first rose to fame in the 1980s. The actor has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood's most stunning women, according to Page Six. Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Garner in 2005 was going strong until he allegedly sabotaged it. His prioritization of his career over their relationship reportedly took a toll on Garner's career. Affleck was also said to have struggled with anger issues. Additionally, there were rumors that he had a romantic involvement with their former nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

9. Jude Law

Sienna Miller and Jude Law were a popular couple in the early 2000s and were engaged. However, the couple soon hit a rough patch due to Law's widely publicized affair, according to Hello Magazine. Their engagement came to an end in 2005 as Law was embroiled in another scandal involving an affair with his children's nanny. Unlike previous rumors, Law admitted to his infidelity this time. He said, "I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. There is no defense for my actions, which I sincerely regret."

10. Jay-Z

When Beyoncé released Lemonade in 2016, the internet nearly went into meltdown. Fans meticulously analyzed every lyric, especially those hinting at Jay-Z's infidelity, making it evident that the album was Beyoncé's response to the betrayal. Fast forward to 2017, and Jay-Z confirmed fans' suspicions. He revealed that he and Beyoncé had turned to music as a means of healing and addressing their trust issues, culminating in the creation of Lemonade. "We were sitting in the eye of that hurricane. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations," he said.