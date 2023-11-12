From Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus to Katy Perry, Celebs Who Have Publicly Revealed Their Weight

9 Celebrities Who Publically Revealed Their Weight

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Metcalfe

The nocturnal musings of many often revolve around the weight of celebrities. In a world where glamorous figures adorned in designer attire dominate our social media feeds, the temptation to compare oneself is hard to resist. While most celebrities rightfully keep the details of their weight private, some stars choose to openly share the numbers displayed on their scales. Whether motivated by the desire to showcase recent weight loss, or discuss the transformations their bodies undergo for roles or after childbirth, these celebrities have opted to make public statements about their weight.

1. Amy Schumer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Amy Schumer, the well-known comedy artist has often addressed her weight laced with comic punchlines in her stand-up comedies. During her acceptance of Glamour's Trailblazer Award in 2015, Schumer tackled the topic of her weight with her signature wit. Addressing it head-on, she quipped, "I'm probably like 160 pounds right now, and I can still catch a d**k whenever I want," showcasing her ability to use humor to disarm and defy any notion that her weight could impede her success or confidence.

2. Tyra Banks

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Metcalfe

In the collaborative memoir, Perfect Is Boring, co-authored by Tyra Banks and her mother in 2018. Following a doctor's recommendation prompted by an ankle injury, Banks disclosed that she weighed 159 pounds. The memoir reveals how the fashion industry encourages women to have a skinny body type. "Part of Tyra's whole message with this book and this phase of her life is that women need to stop shaming each other for their bodies. Women don't need to feel ashamed for the way they look or the way they want to look," People Now host Jeremy Parsons told Good Morning America.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Despite her inclination to steer clear of drama and maintain a private personal life, she did open up about her ideal weight in a 2014 interview with Yahoo! "These days, if I was being super picky, I would love to drop 5 pounds," she shared. "That is just where I have always been comfortable at about 110 to 113 pounds." In a poignant piece for the Huffington Post, she penned her thoughts on the objectification and scrutiny faced by women. "The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing," she wrote. "The message that girls are not pretty unless they're incredibly thin, that they're not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine is something we're all willingly buying into."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Miley Cyrus found herself at the center of controversy when critics targeted her weight, accusing her of being too skinny. In 2012, Cyrus took to Twitter to confront the issue head-on, dispelling the assumptions and shedding light on the underlying health factors. "For everyone calling me anorexic, I have a gluten and lactose allergy," she asserted. "It's not about weight; it's about health." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus further addressed the scrutiny, acknowledging her weight at the time. "I'm like, I'm 108 pounds! I know!" Her candid response not only dismissed the baseless criticism but also underscored the importance of focusing on health rather than conforming to societal expectations of body image.

5. Katy Perry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Katy Perry shared her journey in showbiz and how it impacted her body image. Back in 2011, she opened up about her weight, emphasizing, "When I was a kid, I was the same height and weighed more like 145," she told Elle in 2011. She reminded everyone that societal expectations should not determine one's worth and perspective of their body.

"I don't have a Kate Moss body, but I'm very proud and happy with mine," she shared with Harper's Bazaar.

6. Sofia Vergara

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Sofia Vergara humorously reminisced about her teenage years, contemplating drastic measures to deal with the sudden arrival of, as she put it, "these big boobs." Despite her initial concerns, she never went through with her teenage plan to cut them off. In a later interview with Shape, the Modern Family star shared, "I always allow myself a window of three to five pounds when I'm not working," she told the fitness magazine. "But I don't ever want to get super skinny. I think when women reach a certain age, they look better with a little fat on their face."

7. Matthew McConaughey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

In 2012, Matthew McConaughey underwent a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 38 pounds for his role in the 2013 film Dallas Buyer's Club, ultimately reaching a weight of 143 pounds. Reflecting on the process, McConaughey shared, "Getting past 170 was hard, but then once you get [to] 167 the next seven come off easy. Getting past 160 is hard. But then you fly down to 150. Getting past 150 was hard and then, bam! Got down to 143 and that's where I want to be."

8. Dwayne Johnson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Despite Dwayne Johnson's seemingly superhuman physique, he's just as human as the rest of us, and yes, his weight fluctuates too. In 2016, he shared a workout video on Instagram detailing his shift from weighing 238 pounds for his role as Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch to reaching 260 pounds for his character Luke Hobbs in the Fast and the Furious franchise. The secret to his impressive physique? Just ask his dedicated crew members, who haul around a whopping 40,000 pounds of workout equipment wherever he goes.

9. Hoda Kotb

Image Source: Getty Images | AARP

Today show host Hoda Kotb shared on her Instagram revealing her weight of 152 pounds. Kotb challenged herself to shed some weight. While she hasn't provided an update on her weight as of now, Hoda and co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford delved into Kotb's weight loss approach on a March 2018 episode of Today. Hoda disclosed that she discovered a four-pound gain but successfully managed to shed those pounds through the practice of intermittent fasting.

