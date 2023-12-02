From Her Meat Dress to On-Stage Vomit, 8 of Lady Gaga’s Most Outrageous Controversies

Here Are Lady Gaga’s Most Controversial Moments

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: When Lady Gaga Asked Matt LeBlanc Who Would He Choose Between Monica and Rachel?

Undoubtedly, Lady Gaga is Hollywood's most controversial singer. She's a perfect blend of talent and quirk, which keeps her in the spotlight, and she graces the front page of tabloids. The singer's unprecedented career is proof of her singing prowess. But she's always been infamous for her outlandish fashion sense and other quirky habits. Gaga's classmate, Carly Wadell, called her "extra." She recalled how the singer would wear "really tight leotards." Here's our list of Lady Gaga's most controversial moments.

1. Gaga's Infamous Meat Dress

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Lady Gaga shocked everyone at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards with her "meaty" dress. She became the tabloid favorite when she walked the Red Carpet covered in red meat. The jaw-dropping dress was designed for her by Franc Fernandez. And renowned for her outlandish sense, her bold appearance triggered animal rights activists. In September 2010, she explained her controversial dress on Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "It's certainly no disrespect to anyone vegan or vegetarian. It has many interpretations."

Also Read: Carly Waddell Shares What Lady Gaga Was Like as a Classmate, Says She Drove Her 'Crazy'

2. Lady Gaga's Feud With Christina Aguilera

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law, Lara Trump, Records Her First Billboard Top 10 Hit

Several tabloids and fashion publications dubbed Lady Gaga as the new-age Aguilera because, similar to Gaga, she too turns people's heads with her bold outfit choices. Aguilera was first accused of copying Gaga in the promotional material for her Keeps Gettin' Better: A Decade Of Hits. However, she defended herself, saying, "I'm not quite sure who this person is. I don't know if it is a man or a woman." Gaga said the feud helped boost her fame.

3. Lady Gag's Bloody Act

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

During the 2009 MTV VMA, Lady Gaga gave a 'bloody-red' performance and stunned fans and artists. She performed on the medley of "Pokerface" and "Paparazzi." The heart-thumping moment for the audience was when she moved around the stage, fake blood dripping from the rib cage dress, per The Things. Towards the end of her act, she collapsed on stage, and it gave her fans goosebumps. She attracted criticism and love for it. However, the Bloody Mary singer remained unfazed.

4. When Lady Gaga tried to copy Madonna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Isn't it unreasonable to think you're a bigger star than Madonna? Well, Lady Gaga has tried to copy the Queen of Pop several times. One of the instances was when Gaga's song "Born This Way" was eerily similar to Madonna's song "Express Yourself." Although not openly accepting it, Gaga insisted, "I don't think… I swear to you. I am not stupid enough to put out a record and be that Moronic," clarifying it was "unintentional," per Entertainment Weekly.

5. Lady Gaga's Tribute to David Bowie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christina Radish

Like her performances and fashion statements, her tribute to legendary singer David Bowie was far from somber. In 2016, the Applause singer performed a medley of his songs during Grammy's. Her look was one to notice as she donned Bowie-inspired makeup, bright red hair, and an elaborate white outfit, per Variety. Late Bowie's son also criticized Gaga's unusual tribute, "Overexcited or irrational, typically as a result of infatuation or excessive enthusiasm; mentally confused." Damn it! What IS that word!?"

6. Lady Gaga's 'Judas' Video Controversy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

The Poker Face singer also triggered some Catholics with her strange antics. As an inspiration to her music, she has, time and again, picked topics and concepts from biblical sources and created a buzz among Christians. Her song Judas stirred up controversy because of its lyrics, and Fumes Bill Donahue, president of The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, slammed her. "She is trying to rip off Christian idolatry to shore up her talentless, mundane, and boring performances."

7. Lady Gaga's Bizarre Taste in Fragrance

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Does Lady Gaga's fashion choices shock you? Wait till you hear her preference for fragrance. The singer has an equally strange perfume taste as her outfits. When Gaga revealed her favorite scent, people almost puked. The Bad Romance singer's most loved scent is "Fame," which has hints of semen and blood in it! Yes, mind-boggling, right? It is from her line and reflects the unconventional taste of Gaga, described as "black like the soul of fame but invisible once airborne."

8. Lady Gaga's On-Stage Vomit

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Lady Gaga's 2014 SXSW performance was another memorable one but for the wrong reasons. The singer undoubtedly has a weird approach to life, and it is reflected in her work. Among the most outrageous acts of the singer was when a model swallowed some green substance and puked on the artist. The woman was all over the tabloids for vomiting on Gaga. However, unintentionally, she received massive criticism, including from Demi Lovato, who said the 37-year-old is glamorizing eating disorders.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s A Full List Of People Performing At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga Shares Tears Of Joy Over Joe Biden Victory: ‘You Can Feel Warm Now’