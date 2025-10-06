France’s Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu Steps Down After Just Weeks in Office – One of the Shortest-Lived in French History

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, just hours after the new cabinet was revealed. The move sent shockwaves through the country and is being described as a political crisis in France.

Sebastien Lecornu was an ally to the French President, Emmanuel Macron. He only lasted just four weeks, making it one of the shortest tenure in modern French history. The resignation signals deeper cracks in Marcon’s reign and he has run out of options. There have been five different prime ministers in the last two uyears.

With so many changes, he has struggled to create a stable government. Moreover, the country is done with his leadership amidst all different controversies around the globe. France’s growing frustration with Macron was already evident in last year’s parliamentary elections.

Since no party won a majority, Lecornu’s resignation couldn’t have come at a worse time for Macron. So he’s left with very few good ways out of this political chaos. He may step down or cause a snap election. Some are hoping he would go for the parliamentary elections, as it comes with fewer risks politically.

The most uncertain option would be appointing yet another prime minister after so many failed attempts. Few may be willing to take on this impossible job, whether Macron turns to a far-right or far-left candidate.

Lecornu’s resignation came just twelve hours after revealing a cabinet with nearly the same ministers as before. The backlash was immediate, with both the right and left slamming him. He also took weeks to announce his cabinet, amid pressure to ensure diversity and broader representation.

Despite the backlash against him, he blamed the parliamentary parties for the collapse of the government. They were not ready to compromise.

Lecornu stated, “We didn’t need much to get there. There are lots of red lines in the mouths of some, but there were rarely any green lines. You can’t be prime minister when the conditions simply aren’t there. Political parties keep acting as if each of them held a majority in the National Assembly.”

According to him, there was no use of 49.3 of the French constitution clause to force through without a vote. Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans reacted firmly saying, “The composition of the government does not reflect the promised break.” Besides, he got to keep his position as the interior minister in Lecornu’s government.

There was no representation from the left wing and the far right party in the parliament. This time, Macron got to have ten ministers from his party, more than the first time.