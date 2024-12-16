Fox News Hosts Suggest Jill Biden ‘Flirted’ With Trump Because ‘She Gravitates Towards Power’

President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing First Lady Jill Biden set the internet ablaze with their historic encounter during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, in France. For a moment netizens believed that Trump and Dr. Biden were 'in love' after witnessing their 'flirtatious banter' while sitting briefly next to each other inside the cathedral. According to The Independent, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow discussed the epic moment on the panel show Outnumbered, and the hosts suggested that the former educator appeared attracted to Trump because 'she gravitates towards power.'

“Take a careful look at that. That wasn’t a nice conversation, that was outright flirtation,” co-host Kayleigh McEnany, who was Trump's first administration press secretary, pointed out. “What you were pointing out, outside of some of the extracurricular activities that you described, I do believe that at this moment that you do want to gravitate — clearly she gravitates towards power,” Faulkner added.

Trump & first lady Jill Biden visited opening of notre dame cathedral in France.



“You’re not in the White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27,” she continued. “Yeah, I’m just gonna say it because it’s the truth.” Additionally, the Fox News host claimed that the “shiniest object in the room at that moment” was Trump. “So she goes over and kind of soaks that lighting up,” she added.

When Kudlow mentioned the 'heavy-duty petting' between the two, he emphasized that he was 'metaphorically' referring to Biden's 'fondness for power.' “Oh, it was a metaphor! Well, now we know,” she exclaimed. “But honestly, the shame in all of this is it couldn’t have been like this down the stretch. And that’s what they are so burned about, the Bidens. It was Kamala Harris.”

The panel hosts also alleged that Biden discreetly voted for Trump, pointing out that despite her past criticism of him, the First Lady gave out apparent hints that she was backing him. Kudlow claimed that Biden's red suit, which she wore on Election Day and during Trump's visit to the White House last month, was evidence that 'she voted for Trump.' He also asserted that the First Lady made the private decision to back the Republican leader after her husband President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee.

Today at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France.



Ashley Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, President Trump and President Macron.

With the Notre Dame experience, Kudlow further explained that she displayed her admiration for the President-elect publically. The 'evidence was mounting,' according to Kudlow, that both Bidens supported their political opponent during the 2024 elections.

First Lady Jill Biden arrives at #NotreDameDeParis with daughter Ashley

As per the New York Post, a few internet users, too, believed that the FLOTUS secretly voted for Trump. "She voted for him. It's settled science," a netizen commented after witnessing their camaraderie. “Haven’t seen Jill look at Joe quite like she’s looking at President Trump,” an X user agreed. Well, whatever the motivation, Jill and Trump have given the MAGA base enough reason to rejoice with their friendly interaction.