Fox News Host Says Jimmy Kimmel “Doesn’t Have the Bravery to Be Silly”

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld recently asked Jimmy Kimmel to “stop blubbering” about his job. Gutfeld discussed the entertainment host’s remarks about what his job as a comedian is, on The Five segment of the news hub.

Firstly, a clip of Kimmel’s appearance and remarks about politics and President Donald Trump on Michelle Obama’s podcast was played on the show for context. Gutfeld immediately jumped in to comment about Kimmel’s remarks.

Gutfeld didn’t disagree with Kimmel ignoring the criticism, but discouraged him from complaining about it. He also shared his remarks about Kimmel’s comments from the podcast, saying, “Stop blubbering! People get criticized every day.”

He further explained that there were comedians who reportedly earn far less than Kimmel does. According to reports by Forbes, Kimmel gets paid $16 million every year, which as Gutfeld pointed out, isn’t what most get paid.

Read “Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Rips Into Jimmy Kimmel and Tells Him to ‘Take It Like a Man’ After Comedian Slammed Donald Trump” on SmartNews: https://t.co/Qxl55j7kR9 #SmartNews — Gene Melius (@gene_melius2) April 20, 2026

Gutfeld also shared his overall feelings about Kimmel in the aftermath of his recent comments. He said, “He’s hopeless, he’s decided he’s too important to be funny.” The commentator went on a fiery rant about Kimmel and his allegedly unfunny jokes.

He even accused Kimmel of having “lost” the ability to be silly and isn’t able to make fun of himself, and was hence criticizing politicians as a result of it. Gutfeld’s response comes as a result of a statement made by Kimmel in the previously mentioned podcast.

In it, Kimmel said, “It’s not my job to be funny.” This is the same statement that was once more quoted by Jesse Watters after Gutfeld had completed his rant about Kimmel. Watters also quoted another remark by Kimmel, which he claimed made “no sense.”

Gutfeld and the other hosts of The Five all appeared to agree that Kimmel’s remarks about his job as a comedian not being funny were redundant. And, considering Kimmel is regarded as an established comedian and entertainment host in Hollywood, these remarks were contrary.

Greg Gutfeld Jumps On Jimmy Kimmel for Lashing Out at MAGA Critics: ‘Take It Like a Man!’ https://t.co/zc0JFRmPLM — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 18, 2026

Gutfeld brought up the same snippet on his Gutfeld segment from Fox News in which he discouraged Kimmel from “complaining about the criticism.” Even on his own show, Gutfeld repeated his remarks from The Five.

He once more alleged that Kimmel was “too important to be funny.” And explained, “He’s incapable of self-deprication, and he doesn’t have the bravery to be silly.” Kimmel has yet to respond to the recent claims made by Gutfeld about him.

However, Gutfeld’s claims about Kimmel are a result of his jokes and roast about Trump on his Jimmy Kimmel Live show. The entertainment host’s monologues usually contain a brief, hilarious update about Trump’s remarks or actions.

🚨 Jimmy Kimmel fires back at critics who say he should “just be funny.” Says his job is “whatever I decide it is” — even if that means focusing on Trump over jokes.pic.twitter.com/6JWOZaFxVh — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) April 17, 2026

From commenting about Trump’s alleged dementia, the president’s statements about the Iran conflict, and Truth Social posts on the internet, Kimmel covers it all. His remarks about the MAGA leader often generate huge traction among internet pundits.

While many commend him for his reportedly creative and funny commentary, MAGA supporters and the Trump administration strongly disagree with Kimmel.

But Gutfeld’s recent remarks about the comedian present a question: Can we expect yet another response from Kimmel? Or, is he going to let this one slide? That remains to be seen.