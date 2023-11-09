Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, known for her fiery opinions and loyal support of Donald Trump, reportedly faced a significant change in her role at the network after her involvement in promoting false claims regarding the 2020 election. The surprising development surfaced months after Fox News agreed to settle a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. According to sources and Brian Stelter’s book, "Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy," Pirro was knowingly moved from her show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine," to "The Five" in a rumored demotion.

Accusations surfaced about the speculated demotion, linking it to Pirro’s role as a primary proponent of debunked claims related to Dominion Voting Systems and the alleged election rigging. As per Radar, the move from her show to The Five was explained as a strategic shift by Fox News, aiming to distance itself from potential legal issues and manage Pirro’s content more directly. Reports suggest that her new position aided the network to have more control over her narrative and guests, as she reportedly lost some decision-making power following the transition. Stelter’s book also captured Pirro’s tumultuous relationship with Fox News management, citing her "stubborn, slavish Trumpiness" as a point of contention. Stelter wrote, "It was pointed out to me that The Five is not the cushiest job for a seventy-something former prosecutor to hold,” As the situation escalated, her program was eventually canceled, and she transitioned to a new role.

However, Fox News, through a spokesperson, denied the claims of a demotion to The Five, claiming them as "inaccurate." As per OK magazine, despite the controversy, Pirro’s unique opinions have been a source of attention and critique, earlier she said regarding impeachment, “You know what’s amazing about this? Look, this is an impeachment inquiry, alright? You don’t blow the wad or the witness at the inquiry, OK? What you do is you wait ’til the trial,” she said. “You don’t allow anybody to be impeached or cross-examined. You just present the minimal amount of evidence you need to.” After the settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems earlier this year, speculations arose about potential dismissals of both Pirro and fellow anchor Maria Bartiromo due to their involvement in spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election. Viewers anticipated an eventual departure for both of them, speculating that network head Rupert Murdoch aimed to distance himself from legal vulnerabilities and multimillion-dollar lawsuits.

As the saga unfolds, the reported shifts in Pirro's role and the subsequent reactions highlight the interplay between media, public figures, and the consequences of spreading misinformation in the modern news landscape. The tensions at Fox News and the scrutiny around Pirro's statements underscore the ongoing debate regarding journalistic responsibility and accountability in the age of fast-paced information dissemination.

